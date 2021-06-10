Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart weapon leveling guide: Fastest leveling tips & max level - Dexerto

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart has arrived and that means we’ve got an assortment of weird and wonderful weapons from Insomniac Games to get used to. Here’s a quick leveling guide so you can make the most out of these new tools of destruction.

One thing is guaranteed with every Ratchet & Clank release: inventive new weapons. From guns that shoot sentient mushrooms to others that quite literally turn enemies to flowers, Rift Apart certainly isn’t lacking from new additions.

The PS5 title is bursting at the seams with creative tools and leveling them up adds even more power to your arsenal. Some upgrades bring fresh perks, others improve stats across the board. Regardless, it’s always worth investing in your favorites to truly get the most out of them.

Here’s how you can quickly level up weapons in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart with a few handy tips.

Level up weapons fast in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

In order to level up weapons in Rift Apart, you just need to use them. It really is that simple. The more damage you deal and the more finishing blows you deliver, the more efficiently you’ll be leveling weapons.

Your biggest focus in every combat scenario is to be swapping weapons as often as possible. Ammo is fairly scarce in drawn-out fights, so the game naturally encourages this change in pace regardless. But leaning into it and planning out the most effective swaps is vital.

One of the best ways to go about this is to start each encounter with your autonomous weapons. Take Mr. Fungi as an early example. Using this gun allows you to quickly fire off a round, swap to another weapon, and reap double the rewards.

While Mr. Fungi fights his own battles, you can utilize a different weapon and earn level progress across both. This strategy can be applied throughout the entire game, starting every fight with deployable guns where possible.

Similarly, you want to be swapping between weapons a whole bunch during boss fights. These meatier targets soak up a heap of damage compared to the usual foes. Make the most of these opportunities and get into a habit of mixing up your tactics every few seconds.

Reaching max weapon level in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

If you follow the simple tips above, you’ll be cruising through to max level on your favorite guns in no time. That max level is set to five, meaning you won’t need to spend too long focusing on any one weapon. On average, you should be able to max out at least one or two weapons per area, depending on where you are in the game.

On your way to the max weapon level, you’ll be unlocking new skills in the upgrade tree. Each weapon comes with a vast assortment of exclusive stat boosts but also a smaller selection of unique perks and bonuses. Some may improve your damage output while others may add a brand new effect to the gun.

Buying your way around these yellow unlocks is crucial, so always be on the lookout for Raritanium. Grabbing these permanent upgrades will make leveling all the more efficient for that particular gun.

Once you’ve reached level five with one weapon, it’s a good idea to mix up your quick-access wheel so you’re constantly earning progress towards the next gun. The choice is entirely yours and of course, you could stick with the same batch of weapons through the entire game. However, mixing things up is arguably half the fun of a new Ratchet title.