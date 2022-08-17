Prince of Persia Remake Trophy list goes live in time for possible re-reveal

The Trophy list for the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time has gone live, suggesting a re-reveal may be imminent.

Ubisoft originally unveiled the remake during a September 2020 broadcast, promising a January 2021 release date.

After concerns regarding its subpar visual quality flooded the internet, Ubisoft elected to delay the title. Prince of Persia has received three delays as of writing, the most recent of which was announced amid pre-order issues.

In addition to announcing another delay in June, the publisher also confirmed that Ubisoft Montréal now serves as lead developer. The Pune and Mumbai teams were previously in charge of the project that no longer has a firm due date.

Prince of Persia Remake’s Trophy list has surfaced online

The complete list of trophies of Ubisoft’s Sands of Time remake has gone live on the tracking website, PSNProfiles.

According to the list, the Prince’s return will boast 25 trophies in total, including one Platinum, seven Gold, seven Silver, and 10 Bronze. It seems like Trophy hunters can expect a fairly easy Platinum, too.

That Prince of Persia’s trophies have surfaced suggests the remake may reenter the spotlight sooner rather than later.

Ubisoft The Sands of Time Remake still lacks release details.

If so, this year’s Ubisoft Forward seems like as good a time as any. The publisher will host its next games showcase on Saturday, September 10 at 12:00 PM PT.

Outside of teasing previously unseen news and reveals, Ubisoft has yet to specify what exactly the digital event will entail.

Fans of the series can only hope Prince of Persia takes center stage in some capacity, especially since it’s sat on the sidelines for years on end.