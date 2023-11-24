Prices blast to lowest-ever on LEGO Star Wars UCS Razor Crest for Black Friday

Load up Mandalorians because the LEGO Star Wars UCS Razor Crest is discounted for Black Friday. With such a bargain with the LEGO store, you’ll know this is the way.

The LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collectors Series always impresses when any of its sets appear in sales. Thankfully, you don’t need to use The Force to get a deal at the LEGO Store this holiday season. There’s an all-time low price on the LEGO Star Wars UCS Razor Crest set.

Save on LEGO Star Wars UCS Razor Crest

The LEGO Store is offering a 30% discount on this tremendous set, bringing the price down to $419.99. That’s an all-time low price on this set, so it’s best to grab it quickly before the LEGO Store Black Friday event ends on November 27.

The LEGO Star Wars UCS Razor Crest contains a massive 6,187 pieces and features four minifigures. These include The Mandalorian (Din Djarin), Baby Yoda (Grogu), the Mythrol prisoner, and Kuiil riding a mighty Blurgg.

LEGO Star Wars sets in the Ultimate Collector Series like these make perfect gifts for adult LEGO fans. In contrast, younger LEGO enthusiasts may want to start with smaller, age-appropriate sets. Sorry foundlings, none of us should ignore that 18+ label.

If you’re looking for more savings on LEGO this holiday season, check out our Black Friday LEGO deals hub for the best prices from selected retailers.

