LEGO Loop Coaster drops 25% in price for Black Friday

Hold onto your lunch because the LEGO Loop Coaster is on sale! There’s a price drop so steep you’ll think you’re riding the coaster itself.

We all love a good theme park as much as we love LEGO. Combining both hobbies makes for a great addition to your personal LEGO City. It’s also a dream most LEGO enthusiasts have chased for a while.

Thankfully, you can stop running because the LEGO Store is dropping the price of the LEGO Loop Coaster by 25% for their Black Friday event.

Save on LEGO Loop Coaster with LEGO Store

The LEGO Store is dropping prices steeper than the drop on this ride for their Black Friday event, pulling the price of the LEGO Loop Coaster down 25% to $299.99. This ride’s discount is only available until November 27.

The LEGO Loop Coaster contains 3,756 pieces making up the entire track. It also features 11 minifigures who act as the staff of the theme park and guests looking for a thrill on the Loop Coaster.

The LEGO Loop Coaster is 100% functional with a loading track, which you winch upwards to the steep drop, and riders will plunge into a double loop-de-loop, leading them back to the start. If this were a real ride, we would stay clear to save our lunch.

The LEGO Loop Coaster set makes the perfect gift for the older LEGO enthusiast looking for that extra fun-filled piece to add to their LEGO city. Younger LEGO fans may want to look elsewhere to start their LEGO city.

If you’re looking for more savings on LEGO this holiday season, check out our Black Friday LEGO deals hub for the best prices from selected retailers.

