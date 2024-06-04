Night Wanderer’s “beautiful” Tapu card has Pokemon TCG players pleading for more

Some Pokemon TCG players have complained that 2024’s release schedule has been almost impossible to keep up with. Twilight Masquerade was a meta-changing set with some gems for both collectors and competitive players, and the next special set — called Shrouded Fable — is just about to drop on June 7.

Making up part of Shrouded Fable’s card list in August, Night Wanderer has been causing a stir in the community so far. This special expansion set will contain a variety of heavy-hitting Pokemon and beautiful full arts, and the latest card unveiled online features Tapu Bulu.

The Tapu Bulu Art Rare was unveiled alongside a Kingdra ex full art on the official Pokemon TCG Japan YouTube channel. Then the card was translated by sites like PokeBeach, pointing to a heavy-hitting yet risky Attack and drumming up a positive fan reaction.

The Tapu Bulu card has the Attack Wood Hammer, which requires 4 Energy and does 30 damage to Tapu Bulu. It’s a strong Attack, undoubtedly, but considering that Tapu Bulu only has 140 HP, it doesn’t feel like the best choice without any modification. The addition of health boosters could help, though.

Riskiness aside, Pokemon TCG collectors were impressed by the artwork and pleased to see Tapu Bulu getting some attention. A user on the PokeBeach forum noted, “Bulu IR goes hard”, and another excited viewer praised the card as “beautiful”.

Other fans shared their hopes for more Tapu-centric Pokemon cards, with one hopeful reader commenting, “Yay!!! 2 Tapu down 2 to go haha”. Collectors theorized about which Tapu Pokemon could be seen on other potential cards, with some daydreaming about a mega card featuring all 4 ‘mons.

It’ll be interesting to see how players use the Tapu Bulu card when it comes out – or if they even use it at all. The addition of a powerful ACE SPEC card and solid Trainers could make Wood Hammer a worthy Attack, or a card that lowers Energy cost could be beneficial, too.

For now, make sure to keep yourself in the loop by checking out the other cards that have been revealed from Night Wanderer. The Zorua Art Rare went down a treat with fans when it was shown off, and the Janine card could be a game-changer, too.

