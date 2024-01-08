Gaming

Pokemon TCG confirms rare Japanese promo for Paldean Fates

Andres Velez
Gardevoir standing on the artwork from The Pokémon TCG card: Moonlit Hill.Pokemon

Card collectors are set to eat well in 2024, as Pokemon TCG has been treating them to previews of rare and beautiful cards from the upcoming Paldean Fates set.

The release of Pokemon TCG: Paldean Fates, is just around the corner, so, Pokemon is teasing fans with new cards. Recently the Pokémon TCG X account replied to a fan asking for one certain card to return, and confirmed the good news.

The rare Moonlit Hill card was originally only awarded to Japanese gym tournament challengers in 2023, so fans in the West were left hoping for the exclusive card, but no longer.

Pokemon TCG: Paldean Fates to include rare Japanese promo cards

One comment on Pokebeach says of the card, “[it’s] so good of an art I can only see a gold ruining it,” referring to the increasingly popular Golden ‘raised foil effect’ hyper rare Pokemon cards.

The Moonlit Hill card allows a player to discard a basic psychic energy card from their hand to heal 30 damage from each of their Pokemon.

This could be a tantalizing asset for Gardevoir fans, as the Pokemon is Psychic-type, so anyone using the card will have plenty of psychic energy handy. However, Gardevoir decks are set to suffer heavy losses of Kirlia, and, Arcana Gardevoir following the 2024 rotation to standard.

Pokemon TCG cards: Moonlit Hill and TM: Crisis Punch from Paldean FatesPokemon

Some Pokemon TCG players took to X (formerly Twitter) to mourn the loss of Gardevoir ex. One fan said, “Trying to save Gardevoir Ex? Not enough”, expressing a popular sentiment.

The only consolation for Gardevoir players is that they will have a chance to play at the stadium up until April. Although the loss of the Shining Arcana Gardevoir will be felt, at least fans will get this cute Shiny Clodsire.

Pokemon TCG cards Gardevoir ex ad Clodsire ex from upcoming Paldean Fates TCG setPokemon

Plus, there’s always room for new rare promos and unexpected cards in Paldean Fates. If you’re interested in seeing more, have a look at this teaser video from the official Pokemon TCG X account.

