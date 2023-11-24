Pokemon TCG: Crown Zenith Mini Tins hit new low price with 34% off

Ideal as gifts or a small treat for Pokemon TCG fans, save yourself some money this Black Friday with 34% off these Pokemon TCG: Crown Zenith Mini Tins.

There are plenty of big Pokemon TCG releases, but sometimes the smaller bundles make for a perfect gift or a nice way to top up your existing collection.

This Black Friday discount on Pokemon TCG: Crown Zenith Mini Tins is perfect if you’re looking for either.

The Mini Tins contain booster packs and a holo foil promo card, so with this set of five, you will surely add some great cards to your collection.

That or you’ve got five handy presents for the holidays, and you can save yourself some money in the process. Thankfully, Amazon is slashing the price and doing Pokemon TCG fans a favor.

Begin your Pokemon TCG journey with Crown Zenith Mini Tins

Each Pokemon TCG: Crown Zenith Mini Tin features the artwork of characters from Pokemon Sword and Shield, making the actual tins themselves a nice way to keep your cards. Plus the Crown Zenith set features plenty of great cards still viable in competitive play.

