Where to buy Pokemon TCG: Shiny Treasure ex booster box

The Pokemon TCG: Shiny Treasure ex expansion launched on December 1 in Japan, and eager US players can order it via Amazon.

Pokemon TCG players from Japan can now buy the fifth expansion to the Scarlet & Violet series which launched on December 1, and is already being shared online to plenty of happy Pokemon fans.

Shiny Treasures ex is a reprint set for collectors that contains popular cards from 2023, as well as never-before-seen cards for the Japanese audience, and some Shiny versions of fan-favorite creatures.

This set is also the sister set for the next expansion to the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet series, called Paldean Fates, and is due to release in the West on January 26, 2024.

Where to buy Pokemon TCG: Shiny Treasure ex box

If you’re in the West and need these beautiful shiny hits, you’ll need to purchase the sealed product via either Amazon or eBay in the links above. Or, you can take the risk and purchase from Instagram and TikTok seller channels.

What is in the Pokemon TCG: Shiny Treasure ex box

Each booster box comes with 10 booster packs of cards. Inside each of these booster packs, you’ll find 10 assorted cards with an ex Pokemon in each.

The set contains a total of at least 167 cards, including secret rare cards, although not all of these have been revealed yet. Among these are at least seven ultra-rare cards that have a ‘raised foil effect’, which has been used previously in the One Piece trading card game.

Shiny Treasures ex also contains so-called “God packs” which pack several rare cards into one Booster Pack, much higher than the normal amount. Pokebeach reports that one of these contained six shiny Pokemon, three Super Secret Rare Pokemon, and one Art Rare Pokemon.

What are the most expensive cards inside the Shiny Treasure ex box?

Prices on eBay for the individual cards are beginning to roll in, with Mew ex, shiny black Charizard ex, and Gardevoir ex costing between $200 and $500, and fan-favorite waifu card Iono topping listings with price tags of over $1000.

Should you pull a card from Shiny Treasures that’s worth grading, make sure to check out our guide to grading Pokemon cards.

Here is a full list of shiny, super rare, full art, and secret rare cards from Shiny Treasure

