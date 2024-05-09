5 Umbreon Pokemon cards that are better than Moonbreon

Umbreon VMAX from Evolving Skies is often touted as the best Umbreon Pokemon card, but here are five others that are arguably miles better.

If you’re a fan of Pokemon cards, you’ll likely have heard of Moonbreon before. This is the nickname given to Umbreon VMAX (215/203) from the Evolving Skies expansion set — it’s an infamous card that has skyrocketed in value over the years.

It’s often thought of as being the best Umbreon card in existence, but is this really the case? It’s hugely popular, sure, but it could be said that a lot of its popularity comes from hype online.

Fans recently tore the card apart online (not literally) after noting a price spike, and it’s hard to disagree with them — with a handful of them slamming it as “ridiculous”. So, with that in mind, here are five Umbreon cards that I think are better than the legendary Moonbreon.

5. Umbreon (Delta Species) (17/113)

The Pokemon Company Umbreon (Delta Species) (17/113) Pokemon card.

Starting off strong, the Delta Umbreon is arguably a lot more interesting than Moonbreon. It originates from the EX Delta Species expansion set and is a must-have for Eeveelution card collectors.

If you’ve never seen a Delta Species Pokemon before, they’re a niche type of Pokemon that were in the game from 2005 to 2006. They have unique types, e.g. Delta Charizard is a Lightning-type, and this Umbreon is both a Dark-type and a Steel-type.

When this Pokemon was in rotation, it was quite formidable if you played your cards right. Delta Moon was a fantastic Poke-BODY for canceling out Special Energies, and Feint Attack could help to spread out damage nicely.

On top of this, the artwork captures the charm of the 2005-2006 era perfectly – it’s dark and mysterious, but Umbreon still looks adorable. It’s a highly valued collector’s piece and worth picking up if you can find it for a good price.

4. Umbreon & Darkrai TAG TEAM GX (125/236)

The Pokemon Company Umbreon & Darkrai TAG TEAM GX (125/236) Pokemon card.

This might be a somewhat controversial entry — after all, the Sun & Moon era of Pokemon isn’t the most popular nowadays. This TAG TEAM card is utterly iconic, though, featuring two fan-favorite ‘mons staring up at the sky on a rooftop. It’s dramatic and imposing, with a painterly art style.

On top of the instantly recognizable artwork, this card was a powerhouse when it was in rotation. Black Lance could deal lethal damage while taking on Benched Pokemon, and Dark Moon GX could completely switch the tides of battle.

While it’s hard to deny that the Moonbreon scene is iconic, pairing up two Pokemon that would clearly make a dream team and painting them together like this is visually striking. If you like Dark-type Pokemon, it’s a worthwhile addition to the collection.

3. Karen’s Umbreon (091/141)

The Pokemon Company Karen’s Umbreon (091/141) Pokemon card.

Owner’s Pokemon cards are always worthwhile chase cards as a collector. They have a lot of charm and personality to them and often have direct ties to beloved anime or game characters, too. This Umbreon gem is no exception — featuring the Elite Four Member’s Umbreon.

This card is no longer in rotation, but when it was, it was sturdy enough. It could inflict Special Conditions and dole out a handful of damage, but that’s not what makes this card so intriguing.

What really makes this card a masterpiece is the ethereal artwork. The picture shows Umbreon napping in what appears to be a field of flowers, glowing softly in the moonlight. It’s almost otherworldly and would make any Dark-type Pokemon TCG collection stand out.

2. Umbreon Gold Star (026/PLAY)

The Pokemon Company Umbreon Gold Star (026/PLAY) Pokemon card.

The Evolving Skies Umbreon is often referred to as one of the most expensive and valuable Umbreon cards out there. While it’s certainly on the list, it’s nowhere near this particular Umbreon.

The Umbreon Gold Star from the POP Series 5 is obscenely valuable, clocking in at $70K at a recent auction. It was available as a prize in the Daisuki Pokemon Fan Club in Japan back in 2005-2006, meaning players had to earn a ridiculous number of points (70K, to be exact) by entering tournaments and attending events.

It’s an exceptionally valuable Umbreon card that is scarce and hard to find. It’s also a beautiful card to see in person, with a stunning confetti holofoil. You can grab a much less valuable iteration of the card from the 25th Anniversary Celebrations edition – this one’ll have a promo stamp on it.

1. Umbreon V (189/203)

The Pokemon Company Umbreon V (189/203) Pokemon card.

Finally, this Umbreon is from the exact same expansion set as Moonbreon — Evolving Skies. This set is still immensely popular with collectors and investors, and when it was in rotation, it was a lot of fun to play due to the wide variety of Attacks and Abilities on offer,

Moonbreon is a beautiful piece, sure, but isn’t this card better suited to demonstrate Umbreon’s personality? It tells more of a story, featuring other Pokemon in the foreground and an ominous, glowing moon in the background of a misty street. It’s a well-drawn card that matches the Pokemon perfectly.

Alongside this, the moves on this card were arguably better to play with than the Umbreon VMAX. Mean Look and Moonlight Blade both offer great control over your opponent, and they match the potential damage output of Moonbreon, too.

This is still an expensive and valuable Umbreon card, but it’s a little more affordable than the Moonbreon card. If you want to add a stellar Umbreon to your Pokemon card collection and you’re willing to invest in a high-ticket card, this is the one you should pick.

If you’re not sold on these Umbreon picks and still want to invest in a Moonbreon card, make sure to monitor the price before buying. From what we’ve seen on sites like TCGPlayer, the price is spiking drastically at the moment so it may not be the best time to buy.

