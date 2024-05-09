Where to buy Pokemon TCG Battle Academy 2024

If you’re just getting started with the Pokemon trading card game, you need to pick up the Battle Academy. Here’s where to buy the Pokemon TCG Battle Academy 2024.

Picking up a new TCG can be tricky, but the Pokemon Trading Card Game is surprisingly easy once you’ve played a few matches. There is some technical jargon and a few confusing game mechanics, but on the whole, it’s an easy-going game – especially when you have items like the Battle Academy at your disposal.

The Battle Academy is a product released by The Pokemon Company every year and the 2024 iteration will be released on 21 June. It’s a set that comes with multiple decks and TCG accessories, along with helpful guides to ease players into their first match.

The Pokemon Company Contents of the Pokemon TCG Battle Academy 2024.

There’s a lot inside a Battle Academy set. Players will find 3 different 60-card decks, promo cards, an instruction sheet, handy guides, a game board, 3 deck boxes that match the decks, a coin, damage counters, and a code card for Pokemon TCG Live.

As noted, this product isn’t out yet, so all the links we’ve found for our recommended retailers are for pre-order only. We’ll be sure to update this article closer to release day, but for now, we’d suggest getting the Battle Academy 2024 at:

While this product is definitely aimed at new players, it’s a great item to pick up as an experienced player who wants to remind themselves of the rules and pick up some promo cards in the process. The Pokemon that are featured on the promo cards are Pikachu ex, Darkrai ex, and Armarouge ex.

You get a lot of value for money in a Battle Academy box and the decks can be customized to make them viable, but it’s worth checking out the other pre-made decks available, too. Deluxe Battle Decks can be a lot of fun and there’s a new duo of ex Battle Decks on the way.

