Pokemon Go players losing hope over “pay-to-win” event trend

Pokemon Go players are losing hope in the game after Niantic released three pay-to-win events within the first three weeks of the Mythical Wishes season.

With the launch of Pokemon Go’s Mythical Wishes season, fans were excited to check out what Niantic had in store for them.

However, many began losing hope in the new season — as well as the game as a whole — as the company continues to announce pay-to-play events like the Keldeo Special Research tasks that Niantic recently sold for $7.99.

Now, trainers have taken to the Pokemon Go subreddit to share their thoughts about the game.

Pokemon Go players losing hope for future of game

On December 13, a player on the Pokemon Go subreddit shared their thoughts about the recent pay-to-win events.

“Three weeks of this new season, three Pay to Win -ticket events. Losing hope over here,” they said. The attached image shows the Keldeo Special Research, Hoenn Mega Raid Day, and Mega Glalie paid tickets.

With over 2,200 upvotes, it’s clear that the community isn’t happy about the recent focus on paid events.

“Seriously, we’ve had more paid event tickets this season than any others, and it’s only been 3 weeks,” one user replied.

Another player said: “They probably saw that their revenue was down in comparison to last year (due to their own terrible updates of course) & decided to make some more paid events to make up some of the lost revenue.”

A third user commented: “At least this time I have zero FOMO in doing it because what the hell are those benefits for the newest task? Also, I really don’t get why they hide so much research behind a paywall when any pay-to-win model shortens the result.”

Niantic hasn’t responded to the recent distaste towards the pay-to-win trend, but it’ll be interesting to see their player numbers in the future as more users potentially decide to quit the game.