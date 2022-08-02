Pokemon Go players demand update to fix “tedious” Gifts feature

Alan Bernal . Last updated: Aug 02, 2022

The Pokemon Go fanbase wants to make the Gifts in the game a lot easier to manage with a quality of life update that can shave a ton of time off of the social feature.

The game has a ton of data management to tend to every so often. There’s some things that are more annoying to check off than others, which may get in the way of quickly clearing tasks while trying to catch ‘mons on-the-go.

Pokemon Go players have described the game’s Gifts system as “tedious” and are once again asking for some sort of feature update to make it run smoother.

Niantic have been making some player-friendly features in recent weeks, so the devs may be willing to hear some pitches for similar updates.

People on the Pokemon Go subreddit agreed that the game needs a way to consolidate the Gift function to a ‘Send all’ and ‘Claim all’ options when trying to open multiple packs.

“I’m sure this idea has been spoken about before but I think that it should be brought up again,” one user noted. “For me sending and claiming gifts is a tedious task and I really want a convenient yet simple update to fix that.”

Though the idea proved to be popular, there were those who said Niantic would hesitate to move on an idea like this since it could get people off the PoGo app quicker every day.

Opening and sending Gifts in Pokemon Go can feel like a chore after a while.

Still, there’s something to be said for a feature that would let trainers get to the more pressing matters in the game like catching creatures or managing their Pokemon.

The devs recently launched a way to open Gifts when players’ inventories were full, even though it came with the caveat that items in the pack would be forfeited in lieu of Stardust.

With Pokemon Go receiving some quality of life updates, here’s hoping that more like them come soon.