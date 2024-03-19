Pokemon Go needs to change this “frustrating” feature for next event

Pokemon Go needs to make some major changes to the length of its Party Play feature in the next event, with hundreds of players calling for a fix.

For many, Pokemon Go events are a key point of contention, and the length of the Party Play feature is no different, with players constantly disputing the value and design of the new cooperative element.

Now, those same fans are calling for some key changes to be made to Party Play to help users get the most out of its rewards and the event they’re currently focusing on.

Sharing their frustrations on Reddit, one player argued “Niantic needs to extend Party Play timers for every event.” They explained that “it was really frustrating doing the raids today and getting the “party will end soon” message and then asking everyone else to wait while you regroup.”

During Weather Week and the World of Wonders season, there have been many events, challenges, and raids surrounding Pokemon Go. Combine that with the Party Play feature and players can get hold of tons of rewards during the events.

However, with Party Play only lasting one hour, many are finding their rewards being cut off during raids or in the middle of an event, causing them to stop and regroup rather than explore the challenges and next task.

Back in February, during the Sinnoh Tour event, Niantic extended Party Play, leading to plenty of praise among the community. Many are now calling for it to arrive again, or even become a permanent addition: “I really like how they made it 8 hours during the Sinnoh tour, they should honestly just keep it that long.”

“Or they could just let us extend the party timer ourselves. No more unfinished tasks that you just could not get done in time” added another player, highlighting a new way to bring player control and versatility to Pokemon Go.

While no changes to Party Play have been announced yet, there are still a ton of upcoming Pokemon Go community days to enjoy, as well as the Rogue of the Jungle event bringing Zarude back into the spotlight.