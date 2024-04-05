Pokemon Go’s sudden quality-of-life improvements have fans intrigued

Niantic continues to roll out small changes to Pokemon Go, and as another one is spotted by the community, many are interested in the latest mechanics and the continued commitment to change.

It was only recently that Niantic discussed planning for the next ten years of Pokemon Go, and alongside this commitment to another decade, fans are slowly finding more small improvements to the title, coming off the back of a recent string of small quality-of-life adjustments to make the game better.

A Pokemon Go player called u/bearabl shared a recent discovery in a Reddit post, showcasing the ability to trigger a Star Piece even while one is already active, stacking them so players can enjoy an hour or much longer of the boost depending on how many items they have.

Other fans seem happy with the changes, with one comment saying, “Loving what Niantic has been working on in small QOL changes in 2024.”

Elsewhere, someone else adds their own thoughts, saying, “I’d be happy if Niantic spent the entirety of 2024 fixing bugs and introducing QOL changes. I’ll gladly put up with no new mechanics and features for 8 more months if they could just concentrate on those things instead.”

Another comment asks for verification on this new item stacking, asking, “Nice! I wonder if this works for lucky eggs and incense as well.” Then, another person seems to verify, answering, “It does… You can stack ’em”. This is all anecdotal for now, hopefully, confirmation of any changes comes in the future.