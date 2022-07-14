PlayStation unveils new PlayStation Stars player loyalty program

Lawrence Scotti . 22 minutes ago

PlayStation has announced a new loyalty program called PlayStation Stars which will earn dedicated players free rewards simply for playing games.

On July 14, PlayStation released a blog post announcing that they are launching a new loyalty program for their player base.

The program is called PlayStation Stars, and is completely free to sign up for. Once players do opt-in, they will begin earning rewards for playing games and completing campaigns.

VP of Network Advertising Grace Chen offered more clarity on the different ways users will earn rewards: “Our ‘Monthly Check-In’ campaign simply requires you to play any game to receive a reward, while other campaigns require you to win tournaments, earn specific trophies, or even be the first player to platinum a blockbuster title in your local time zone.”

Sony The Playstation 5 sold out via pre-order before its worldwide launch.

When is PlayStation Stars going live?

The new loyalty program has no official release date yet, but it will be coming sometime at the end of 2022.

The service will net users loyalty points which can then be redeemed for PlayStation Store items and PSN wallet funds.

PlayStation is also introducing a new kind of reward called a “digital collectible.” Chen described what digital collectibles are, “They are digital representations of things that PlayStation fans enjoy, including figurines of beloved and iconic characters from games and other forms of entertainment, as well as cherished devices that tap into Sony’s history of innovation.”

The company confirmed after the announcement that the digital collectibles will not have NFTs or incorporate blockchain technology at all.

Additionally, PlayStation Plus members will earn extra points to spend in the PS Store.

Redeemable items from loyalty points include entire games, DLC content, and collectibles, although no specifics have been revealed just yet.