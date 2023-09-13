How to watch PlayStation State of Play September 2023

Sony adds to a packed September with the announcement of a PlayStation State of Play, putting them directly in the same news cycle as September’s Nintendo Direct.

September is kicking off with a bang in the gaming industry. The month has already seen the release of Bethesda’s mammoth space RPG Starfield, while Payday 3, Mortal Kombat 1, Lies of P, and many more are in the wings.

Companies aren’t just going to wait, though. The next wave of gaming news is already in the works, with Nintendo having announced a Nintendo Direct for September 14.

Article continues after ad

Shortly after Nintendo’s announcement, Sony stepped into the field too. Sony has confirmed a PlayStation State of Play will be airing later in the day on September 14.

Article continues after ad

How to watch September 14 PlayStation State of Play

The State of Play will be broadcast on Thursday, September 14, and begins at 2 PM PT/ 5 PM ET.

The direct will air on Sony’s YouTube page; we’ve embedded the video for your convenience. If YouTube isn’t your thing, you can also find the State of Play on Twitch and TikTok.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Sony has given no indication on how long the State of Play will last.

What games will be shown at PlayStation State of Play?

In a short blog message on PlayStation Blog, Sony confirmed the State of Play would “focus on updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles.” There’s no limit to what that could include, as Sony specifically name-drops indie, PS VR2, and major upcoming titles from third-party publishers.

Article continues after ad

A likely candidate to appear is the mammoth Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is the next major Sony PlayStation release. Set to debut on October 20, the game has only recently started its major marketing push with a trailer that debuted at the last State of Play shortly before Summer Game Fest.

Article continues after ad

Sony, Marvel Games With an October 20 release date, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a prime candidate for coverage at September’s State of Play.

There is also the possibility of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth news. That sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake, FF7R is due out March 2024. Additional Final Fantasy XVI DLC is in the works, as well, though producer Naoki Yoshida stated at a September 2 Pax West panel that news on DLC would not be ready until the end of the year.

Article continues after ad

How Sony’s State of Play stacks up to the Nintendo Direct is going to be an interesting debate to have. Fortunately for fans, it won’t be long until the future of Sony’s publishing slate is made clear.