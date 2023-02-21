PlayStation State of Play February 2023: Start time, stream & what to expect

Sony will host its first PlayStation State of Play of 2023 on February 23, where it’ll showcase new VR games, Suicide Squad gameplay, and more.

At long last, Sony has confirmed its plans for a brand-new PlayStation State of Play broadcast. Such an announcement comes after months of relative silence from the hardware manufacturer.

Meanwhile, both Microsoft and Nintendo have streamed events in recent weeks, showing off the likes of Minecraft Legends, Redfall, Pikmin 4, and Splatoon 3 DLC.

The coming days will finally bring new announcements from the PlayStation brand, as well. Here’s everything fans need to know about the next State of Play event.

How to watch State of Play’s February 2023 broadcast

According to a PlayStation Blog post, State of Play will return this week on Thursday, February 23 at 1:00 PM PST.

Those interested in watching the event live can tune in via PlayStation’s official Twitch and YouTube accounts.

What to expect from the next State of Play

Sony has already outlined what will feature in the upcoming live broadcast. For one, five new PlayStation VR 2 games will take center stage for a time, all of which should launch later this year.

Viewers can also anticipate a few game reveals from PlayStation’s indie and third-party partners. Most interesting is that WB Games and developer Rocksteady Studios will unveil 15 minutes of gameplay from the eagerly-anticipated Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Typically, the PlayStation Blog write-up about State of Play will feature an estimated runtime. The post about the February 2023 State of Play offers no such information.

Still, PlayStation faithful may want to temper their expectations. Neither the blog nor the tweet linked above indicates the company’s first-party studios will be in attendance to unveil PS5-centric projects.

And since Sony has ceased following a pattern, there’s no telling when a showcase for such games will take top priority.