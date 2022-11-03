Overwatch 2 devs give Dr Disrespect his own custom hero abilities

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

In a fun little nod to one of gamings most popular streamers, Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has turned Dr Disrespect into an Overwatch hero, making up an outline of what a hero based on him would be like.

While the initial launch of Overwatch 2 was less than perfect, the game has been widely popular nonetheless. It has been breaking records for player count and has also had some of the biggest gaming streamers playing when creating content.

One such name who has been diving into Overwatch 2 is Dr Disrespect. Doc has been playing through Overwatch 2 lately, with the content creator getting big praise from his audience for his skills using damage hero Sombra. As a way to celebrate Doc’s Overwatch play, developer Blizzard has chosen to pay homage to the popular gamer.

On the official Overwatch Twitter page, the team shared an image of Dr Disrepect and wrote how they are happy to hear he’s “having fun” with Overwatch 2. The image includes a series of abilities for the gamer as if he was a hero in the game.

Acknowledging his history as the two-time Blockbuster gaming champion, and even paying mind to his iconic vertical leap, the devs are clearly fans of the streamer.

After Blizzard sent out the tweet, players were quick to comment and suggest that they go the extra mile and include a Dr Disrepect skin in the game. While Blizzard is yet to acknowledge this idea, there’s no reason why it can’t be made a reality at some point in the future.

Overwatch 2 has been live for almost a month now. The game is still filled with bugs and glitches, with certain heroes being pulled from the game completely due to game-breaking issues.