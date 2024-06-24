Gaming

Chained Together speedrun records: Fastest completion, Any%, more

Jeremy Gan
Chained Together in-game imageAnegar Games

Chained Together has exploded in popularity thanks to streamers, and so has its speedrunning community as many attempt to complete the game as fast as possible. With that said, just who are the fastest?

Chained Together has become one of several surprise hits in 2024 and is just one of many summit climbing games that are frustratingly difficult, alongside the likes of Only Up and Getting Over It.

However, in Chained Together, you’re allowed to blame your friends for your failures – as the game has you working together to reach the summit, unlike its predecessors (that is if you aren’t playing solo).

With an in-game timer and global leaderboard integrated into the game, Chained Up was also made with speedrunning in min. So, who has set the record so far?

Chained Together speedrunning categories

In Chained Together, there are two main categories: Any% NoWings and Any% Wings.

As the names imply, one category allows the use of wings and the other does not. In Chained Together, Wings are items scattered across the game that allow you to temporarily fly, making scaling the summit easier.

NoWings is the more popular category in the Chained Together speedrunning community. In addition to the two main categories, there are separate subcategories for the number of players, from one to four.

So far, solo runs are the most popular in both major categories, with only two non-solo runs being recorded so far.

Chained Together speedrun records

Below are the records for Any% NoWings and Wings, according to speedrun.com.

Any% NoWings (1 player)

RecordHolderDate
58 minutes and 37 secondsSuitchi723/06/2024
59 minutes and 28 secondszachderize23/06/2024
59 minutes and 54 secondsZerek_23/06/2024
1 hour and 9 secondsKnon_TTV23/06/2024
1 hour and 10 secondsReviverz23/06/2024

Any% Wings

RecordHolder Date
21 minutesKarmaIsback23/06/2024
23 minutes and 13 secondsKronick22/06/2024
24 minutes and 47 secondsDeadzach4422/06/2024

Chained Together speedrun world record

Currently, the world record holder of Chained Together’s NoWings solo run category – which is the most popular – is Suitchi7, with an in-game time of 58 minutes and 37 seconds.

In comparison to other speedrunners, Suitchi7 beat the second-place run by nearly a minute – and ever since the speedrunning leaderboard has been active, they’ve been going back and forth for the top spot.

Suitchi7 has also completed speedruns in different games as well, most notably Only Up, where he currently holds 19 place.

It seems, for the time being, Suitchi7’s Chained Together run is their first world record. However, as the game grows more popular, there’s a chance they may be dethroned pretty soon.

