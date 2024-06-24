Chained Together speedrun records: Fastest completion, Any%, more

Chained Together has exploded in popularity thanks to streamers, and so has its speedrunning community as many attempt to complete the game as fast as possible. With that said, just who are the fastest?

Chained Together has become one of several surprise hits in 2024 and is just one of many summit climbing games that are frustratingly difficult, alongside the likes of Only Up and Getting Over It.

However, in Chained Together, you’re allowed to blame your friends for your failures – as the game has you working together to reach the summit, unlike its predecessors (that is if you aren’t playing solo).

With an in-game timer and global leaderboard integrated into the game, Chained Up was also made with speedrunning in min. So, who has set the record so far?

Chained Together speedrunning categories

In Chained Together, there are two main categories: Any% NoWings and Any% Wings.

As the names imply, one category allows the use of wings and the other does not. In Chained Together, Wings are items scattered across the game that allow you to temporarily fly, making scaling the summit easier.

NoWings is the more popular category in the Chained Together speedrunning community. In addition to the two main categories, there are separate subcategories for the number of players, from one to four.

So far, solo runs are the most popular in both major categories, with only two non-solo runs being recorded so far.

Chained Together speedrun records

Below are the records for Any% NoWings and Wings, according to speedrun.com.

Any% NoWings (1 player)

Record Holder Date 58 minutes and 37 seconds Suitchi7 23/06/2024 59 minutes and 28 seconds zachderize 23/06/2024 59 minutes and 54 seconds Zerek_ 23/06/2024 1 hour and 9 seconds Knon_TTV 23/06/2024 1 hour and 10 seconds Reviverz 23/06/2024

Any% Wings

Record Holder Date 21 minutes KarmaIsback 23/06/2024 23 minutes and 13 seconds Kronick 22/06/2024 24 minutes and 47 seconds Deadzach44 22/06/2024

Chained Together speedrun world record

Currently, the world record holder of Chained Together’s NoWings solo run category – which is the most popular – is Suitchi7, with an in-game time of 58 minutes and 37 seconds.

In comparison to other speedrunners, Suitchi7 beat the second-place run by nearly a minute – and ever since the speedrunning leaderboard has been active, they’ve been going back and forth for the top spot.

Suitchi7 has also completed speedruns in different games as well, most notably Only Up, where he currently holds 19 place.

It seems, for the time being, Suitchi7’s Chained Together run is their first world record. However, as the game grows more popular, there’s a chance they may be dethroned pretty soon.