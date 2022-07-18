Old School Runescape fan gives The Legends’ Guild new life in Unreal Engine 5

Alec Mullins . 22 minutes ago

Runescape was a viral phenomenon in the early 2000s and the classic version of the game has held onto a good number of fans even twenty-years after it first debuted. Now, one dedicated artist has helped one of the game’s most iconic locations make the jump to 3D in a stunning Unreal Engine 5 demo.

The age of Runescape has passed for the most of the part but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t superfans still out there doing amazing things with the game. From getting petitions concerning the health of the game to go viral to making unbelievable showcases, like this one from Zant, the passion is as high as ever.

For all the things the classic MMORPG did right, the graphics have always been a bit of a turn-off for players who can’t stomach the pixelated palette of yesteryear, but this fresh take on a classic location shows what the game could look like if it was taken to the opposite end of the visual spectrum.

Jagex This is the hallowed ground of the Legends’ Guild, one of Runescape’s most exclusive locations.

Runescape’s Legends’ Guild is unrecognizable in Unreal Engine 5

The Legends’ Guild was an exclusive location only available to those who had completed a good chunk of the late-game content making it one of the most elusive places a player could visit in all of Gielinor.

It was impressive even in pixelated-form with the pristine manor dominating much of the area past East Ardougne, but the scale hits much harder when showcased in such elaborate detail.

This recreation has it all. The perfectly manicured lawn, complete with obnoxiously nice fountain, is a surreal sight for those players (myself included) who spent so many hours working their way up to those high halls.

Even the surrounding hillside has been rendered in great detail, making the entire experience feel more akin to something out of the next Elder Scrolls entry than anything found in the original title.

The heyday of the original free-to-play gaming giant might be long behind it, but who knows how a modern-day makeover might open up new lanes for the all-time classic. It’s not likely to happen, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t dream.