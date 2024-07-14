Old School RuneScape developer Jagex released a statement asking players to stop targeting individual employees after a content update proved immensely unpopular with the community.

Jagex added the While Guthix Sleeps quest to OSRS on July 10, after it originally served as one of the most iconic quests in RuneScape 3. The big feature that this quest unlocked is Tormented Demons, particularly challenging enemies that players were looking to farm for powerful loot.

However, when they arrived in-game, the community was disappointed with the loot table on offer. As is unfortunately often the way, this led to some players targeting individual developers with angry messages and even threats.

In response to this, Jagex released a full statement, acknowledging that it had been overly cautious, but reiterating that this was no excuse for personal attacks:

“While we’re here though, a request! Please stop targeting or singling out individual developers while providing your feedback. In many cases, the developers being targeted aren’t heavily involved with the content that you’re criticizing.”

“In all cases, loot mechanics and tables are passed around the team and reviewed – we succeed as a team and we fail as a team. We’re more than happy for you to be critical of our work as a team, but the repeated targeting of individual team members needs to stop.”

A planned Q&A has also been postponed in anticipation of the overall atmosphere being unhelpful, with no replacement date scheduled at the time of writing. The developer also confirmed that significant work will be done to bring loot tables in line with expectations, though were unable to give a time frame.

With plenty of other content on the way, the developer undoubtedly has its hands full. Whether it will be able to address the major issues before fans cool on the new quest remains to be seen.