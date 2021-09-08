Runescape protest sparked after HD mod shut down

A fan-made quality of life mod for Runescape that had been in development for two years was shut down only by Jagex hours before launch and now fans are starting an in-game protest in response.

The world of mods has been a crazy one over the last few years. It used to be a surprise when companies like Valve would hire teams of modders to come work on their games, or even create entirely new titles based on another game’s engine. These days though, that kind of news is more common than ever, with CD Projekt Red being the latest studio to bring on some talent from within their fanbase to officially work on the game’s infrastructure.

It appears that popular community member and modder “117” did not receive that same kind of love for his work on Runelite HD, a visual upgrade mod based on the open-source RuneLite client for Old-School RuneScape.

After the news broke, it didn’t take long for fans to organize a response and begin their own official form of protest.

RuneScape shut down HD Mod

In a Reddit post, 117 said that RuneLite HD was set for release on September 6 but that Jagex contacted him “at the eleventh hour” and indicated they had plans of their own for a visual upgrade to the game.

“I offered a compromise of removing my project from RuneLite once they are ready to release theirs, in addition to allowing them collaborative control over the visual direction of my project. They declined outright,” he said. “I am beyond disappointed and frustrated with Jagex, and I am so very sorry that, after this long journey, I’m not able to share this project with you.”

Word traveled fast and a day later, fans were ready to let Jagex know exactly how they felt about this decision.

RuneScape fans organize protest in-game

A sit-in demonstration was held in Falador, the capital city of Asgarnia, as fans flooded in to show their support for the modder and his canceled project.

The chat log was overwhelmed with players expressing their opinions with one user writing “we could be rioting in HD #Free117”. That quickly became a slogan for the group and was posted relentlessly throughout the event.

It’s unclear how long Jagex knew about the development of RuneLite HD, but the decision to shut it down so near its release date has clearly not been well received and fans continue to stand in solidarity as the days go on.