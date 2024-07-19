Diablo 4 fans get nostalgic after discovering classic location on map

Diablo 4 players have found what they believe to be Kurast Docks on the Diablo 4 map, which has got them hyped for the DLC and nostalgic for Diablo 2.

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred will see players return to Kurast, the capital city of the Nahantu region and home to the Witch Doctors and Spiritborn classes. This was the location Mephisto’s army attacked in Diablo 2 before he was sent back to Hell.

As Diablo 4 features a more open world than previous games, much of the Sanctuary’s largest continent is already explorable in the game. However, the region of Kurast was locked and shrouded on the world map.

Now that the DLC draws closer and releases in October, players are examining the shape of the map, along with footage from the DLC shown at the Spiritborn reveal, and believe they have identified where Kurast Docks will be.

One posted on Reddit showing the world map next to a render of Kurast from Diablo 2:

This led fans to feel a surge of nostalgia for the location and to get hyped about returning to Kurast many years later, in the game and real life.

One player said: “This is going for be interesting because during the game a lot of the little “districts” on the d4 map are actually like whole-ass zones in other Diablo games. I liked seeing places I’d been through in d3 like that in d4 just that little nudge of nostalgia”.

Others simply exclaimed they “can’t wait” or quoted classic dialogue from Diablo 2 such as: “Welcome traveler. I hope you brought your wits with you, for sanity is in short supply here” and “Damnit, I told you all to leave me alone!”

Some fans were less enthused about returning to the complicated jungles of the region but were excited to see how it was recreated, saying: “Tbh, I find Kurast in D2 kinda depressing, and getting lost in its jungle was a headache. That aside, let’s see how D4 will do Kurast in the upcoming expansion.”

Kurast was defended by the Iron Wolves in Diablo 2, who played a role in the fourth season’s story of Diablo 4. The region was decimated sometime after this game, so it’ll be interesting to see how it’s changed in the Vessel of Hatred DLC – and what Mephisto has planned.