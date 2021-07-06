Nintendo Switch Pro OLED: Release date, features, price & trailer

The widely anticipated Nintendo Switch Pro model has finally been revealed, featuring a new OLED screen, enhanced audio, and a number of new features.

Rumors surrounding the new Switch model have been floating around for months, but now Nintendo has broken the silence with their latest announcement. While the new system won’t blow either the Series X or PS5 out of the water, it does come with some new features that will likely make it a must for those looking to purchase a new Switch or those that primarily play in handheld mode.

The most noticeable features here are the addition of the 7-inch OLED screen, enhanced audio features, and a wide adjustable stand. Whether this new model will replace the current Switch remains to be seen, but for now, fans can expect this upgraded console to hit store shelves soon.

Advertisement

New Nintendo Switch pro release date

The new Nintendo Switch OLED console will be available worldwide on October 8, 2021, at various retailers.

Nintendo Switch OLED price

The Switch OLED console will cost $339.99 and comes with two color options:

White

Neon Blue/Neon Red

Nintendo Switch OLED trailer

Nintendo Switch pro features

The Nintendo Switch OLED model includes a 7-inch OLED screen, which delivers enhanced colors and higher contrast to create a much more vivid handheld experience.

Unlike the original Switch, the OLED model also features a wide adjustable stand. This ensures you can make use of the larger screen without the fear of it toppling over.

Read More: How to access Pokemon Unite beta on Nintendo Switch

The dock included with the Nintendo Switch OLED model also features two USB ports, an HDMI port for connecting to a TV, and a new wired LAN port, allowing for more stable online play when playing in TV mode.

Advertisement

There are even onboard speakers with enhanced audio and 64 GB of internal storage, with the option to expand this with a compatible microSD card.

So, there you have it, everything we know about the new Nintendo Switch OLED model. We’ll be updating this page with more details as and when we get them, so make sure you check back here for all the latest updates.