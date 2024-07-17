Modder Taki Udon has done what Nintendo won’t and created an OLED screen mod for the Nintendo Switch Lite, which is almost ready for retail.

Nintendo hasn’t entirely forgotten about the Switch Lite. There’s a new Legend of Zelda version of the handheld on its way to tie in with the release of Echoes of Wisdom later this year.

However, in the five years since its release, it still hasn’t got an official OLED upgrade like its mainline counterpart. That is, until the Switch Lite got into the hands of modder and YouTuber Taki Udon.

In a brand new YouTube video, the modder has shared the latest developments of their OLED screen upgrade for the Switch Lite. In the short clip, Taki Udon reveals an OLED screen working with a debug Switch Lite unit while running The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Taki Udon

As a debut unit, the OLED screen upgrade isn’t properly attached, with wires vividly sticking out of the top of the handheld. According to the modder, this is so that they can debug and adjust the screen’s color calibration.

However, even with the OLED screen not officially attached to the Lite model Switch, the results are breathtaking. As seen in the footage, the opening of the Breath of the Wild sequel looks just as vibrant on the modded OLED screen as on an official OLED model Nintendo Switch.

It’s worth noting, however, that while the OLED screen mod is a notable improvement on the 5.5-inch LCD screen of the original Switch Lite, it won’t look exactly as shown in the footage.

The visual profile being shown off in the video is incredibly similar to that of the Switch OLED ‘Vivid profile’. This is what makes the Lite OLED screen look so vibrant and visually stunning, and the Tears of the Kingdom graphics look crisp, sharp, and colorful.

Luckily, according to Taki Udon, the debugging process for the mod is “basically over” so it likely won’t be long until anyone can see exactly what the OLED screen mod can do to their old Switch Lite.



The modder hasn’t yet shared how you can get their hands on the Lite upgrade when it’s ready. However, in the comments of an X/Twitter post from June 22, Taki Udon shared that the OLED screen mod will only cost between $25-$50.

Better yet, it won’t involve any soldering. Taki Udon is making a beginner kit available that comes with the OLED screen attached to the front Switch Lite shell, along with a metal frame and battery for those less inclined towards handheld engineering.