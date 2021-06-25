How to access Pokemon Unite beta and play early on Nintendo Switch

Pokemon Unite might still be weeks away, but players have managed to get their hands on it early. How? Well, with the Japanese closed beta launch, players worldwide have found a workaround to start their quest in the MOBA title.

Pokemon Unite is the company’s take on a 5v5 MOBA. Teaming up with Tencent, the free-to-play game will be available on the Nintendo Switch in July, and mobile devices in the near future.

With a deep roster of Pokemon confirmed for the game already, it’s easy to see why so many players want to jump in early and test out their favorite ‘mons. Thankfully, there is a way to access Pokemon Unite early, thanks to a Japanese “stress test” event. Here’s how.

How to play Pokemon Unite beta early

If you don’t have one, you’ll need to set up a Japanese Nintendo account to access Pokemon Unite early. Because the test is only open in Japan, you’ll need to ‘prove’ that’s your region by having a dedicated account.

It’s also only available on the Switch.

Make a new account on my.nintendo.com Fill in all the details, but most importantly, select Japan under Country/Region. After confirming your email, open up your Nintendo Switch and navigate to Settings > User > Add User. Choose to “Link to a Nintendo account” and put in your new account details. Go into the eShop and choose the new account. Note, the shop will be in Japanese, but it shouldn’t be a problem. Search up for Pokemon Unite, download as per usual, and start playing.

How long is the Pokemon Unite beta active?

The Japanese beta “stress test” is open from June 24 to June 26 ⁠— on Japan’s timezone too ⁠— so you don’t have long to get playing.

There might be future tests ahead of its July launch, but it’s unlikely. So if you want to work your way around Pokemon Unite, try and solve the meta, and get a taste for the gameplay, you’ll have to be quick before it disappears off the store.