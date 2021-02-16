Logo
Nintendo Direct leaker reveals info on Metroid Prime, Zelda, Smash & more

Published: 16/Feb/2021 20:35

by Michael Gwilliam
Metroid Nintendo Direct
Nintendo

A leaker may have revealed some new information about what gamers can expect to see in the February 17 Nintendo Direct.

Nintendo is finally having a Direct stream for the first time since 2019, and fans are incredibly eager to see what the Japanese gaming juggernaut has in store for players who have anxiously been awaiting this moment.

Thus far, all Nintendo themselves have revealed is that the presentation will be roughly fifty minutes long and will cover games currently available, such as Super Smash Bros Ultimate and other titles coming to Switch in the first half of 2021.

However, a leaker may have some inside info on what fans will be seeing during the February 17 presentation.

Smash Ultimate box
Nintendo
Is a re-release of Smash Ultimate with all the DLC coming?

Insider ‘markomaro’ took to Twitter to state that, while Metroid Prime Collection will release in the next fiscal year, a 2D Metroid is coming late this Spring.

“The title will be a throwback to the past, Aeion Abilities coming back (some of them brand new), the Fusion suit will be back,” they explained.

Next, Fire Emblem news is expected along with new info on Platinum Games, Zelda, Mario sports and even a “new IP,” though they didn’t expand on what that new IP could be.

It is rumored that a Zelda collection will be announced for the franchise’s anniversary, so it’s possible that fans could be seeing a bundle revealed at the Direct.

Plus, Bayonetta 3 is still quite the possibility, so getting more details on that game would be great.

The leaker continued to state that, “Physical Re-editions for old games with DLC included was in the table for time ago, don’t know if Ninty will start doing it now or in the near future with games like BOTW, Smash, Splatoon and FE.”

This is extremely interesting, as it seems to imply that some sort of deluxe edition of Smash Ultimate is in the cards featuring all of the DLC fighters and stages.

Finally, markomaro wrote that Capcom will have a “heavy presence” at the Direct, but not to ask him who the Smash character will be.

It’s been heavily suggested that a new fighter will be revealed. Markomaro’s decision to include the Smash and Capcom news so close together has some fans thinking the next fighter is actually from Capcom.

Of course, take all this with a grain of salt, but at least we don’t have long to wait to see how much of this info ends up being correct.

Leaked Fortnite LTM adds respawns and automatically increases loot rarity

Published: 16/Feb/2021 20:46

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

If you’ve been wanting a new exciting Fortnite LTM to jump into, it seems like you’re in luck, as a brand-new leak has revealed an interesting new LTM called Comeback which will add in a select number of respawns to the mode, as well as an automatically increasing rarity for your loot.

New limited-time modes in Fortnite are usually a good time. They give players a break from the standard modes while also keeping them within the game, retaining that player base. Now, it seems like another brand new LTM is coming to the game in the near future, if some recent leaks are to be believed.

According to a few reputable Fortnite leakers, a new mode called Comeback will be added at some point in the near future and, although a release date is a bit vague, it sounds pretty unique, especially when you compare it to other modes.

What is Fortnite Comeback LTM?

According to leaker VastBlast on Twitter, the new mode is set to be available in Solos, Duos, Trios, and Squads, meaning it’ll more than likely act like a similar to a regular battle royale mode, rather than a large scale assault like 50v50 Team Rumble or something like that.

Comeback players will have five lives/respawns that they’ll be able to utilize during their time on the island, so if you get taken out, you’ll be able to come right back. In addition, with every single respawn, your loot will increase in rarity. This is presumably done in order to give players an increasing chance of survival, since the higher rarities do more damage.

One final aspect mentioned is that players will be able to earn health by getting kills and opening supply drops. It’s unclear whether or not these will be the ONLY methods to earn kills, but it certainly seems like it.

When will Fortnite Comeback LTM be available?

Unfortunately, we have no idea when the Comeback LTM will be added to the game. While some outlets mentioned that it will arrive with the 15.40 update, it hasn’t appeared yet and we have no official confirmation of its release as of the time of this writing.

While the mode was datamined as a part of the 15.40 update, Air Royale is available right now, while Floor is Lava is coming in the next few days, so it’s possible that it ends up getting delayed past the update, possibly even to Season 6. Of course, this is all pure speculation and could still come very soon.