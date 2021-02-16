Nintendo Direct leaker reveals info on Metroid Prime, Zelda, Smash & more

A leaker may have revealed some new information about what gamers can expect to see in the February 17 Nintendo Direct.

Nintendo is finally having a Direct stream for the first time since 2019, and fans are incredibly eager to see what the Japanese gaming juggernaut has in store for players who have anxiously been awaiting this moment.

Thus far, all Nintendo themselves have revealed is that the presentation will be roughly fifty minutes long and will cover games currently available, such as Super Smash Bros Ultimate and other titles coming to Switch in the first half of 2021.

However, a leaker may have some inside info on what fans will be seeing during the February 17 presentation.

Insider ‘markomaro’ took to Twitter to state that, while Metroid Prime Collection will release in the next fiscal year, a 2D Metroid is coming late this Spring.

“The title will be a throwback to the past, Aeion Abilities coming back (some of them brand new), the Fusion suit will be back,” they explained.

Next, Fire Emblem news is expected along with new info on Platinum Games, Zelda, Mario sports and even a “new IP,” though they didn’t expand on what that new IP could be.

Fire Emblem news should be there tomorrow alongside some Platinum games, Zelda, Mario Sports and a "new" IP. The Direct will cover mostly games till early summer, but some games for late 2021 will be there. — markomaro (@Newmarkomaro) February 16, 2021

It is rumored that a Zelda collection will be announced for the franchise’s anniversary, so it’s possible that fans could be seeing a bundle revealed at the Direct.

Plus, Bayonetta 3 is still quite the possibility, so getting more details on that game would be great.

The leaker continued to state that, “Physical Re-editions for old games with DLC included was in the table for time ago, don’t know if Ninty will start doing it now or in the near future with games like BOTW, Smash, Splatoon and FE.”

Capcom Will have a heavy presence in the Direct.

Don't ask me About who is the smash character. — markomaro (@Newmarkomaro) February 16, 2021

This is extremely interesting, as it seems to imply that some sort of deluxe edition of Smash Ultimate is in the cards featuring all of the DLC fighters and stages.

Finally, markomaro wrote that Capcom will have a “heavy presence” at the Direct, but not to ask him who the Smash character will be.

It’s been heavily suggested that a new fighter will be revealed. Markomaro’s decision to include the Smash and Capcom news so close together has some fans thinking the next fighter is actually from Capcom.

Of course, take all this with a grain of salt, but at least we don’t have long to wait to see how much of this info ends up being correct.