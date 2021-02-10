Logo
Gaming

Nintendo Direct speculation mounts amid leaked Zelda trademarks for 35th anniversary

Published: 10/Feb/2021 19:52

by Michael Gwilliam
Zelda Nintendo Direct
Nintendo

Share

Nintendo Direct Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda

It has been well over a year since the last Nintendo Direct, but fans may not have much longer to wait if new information regarding The Legend of Zelda ends up panning out.

The Legend of Zelda series will be celebrating its 35th anniversary on February 21 to mark the release of the original Zelda game on the NES in 1986. Now, it seems likely that Nintendo has something special planned.

Similar to how the company marked Mario’s 35th anniversary, there have been some theories and rumors that Nintendo could be releasing a special Zelda collection, too.

Known insider ‘KeliosFR’ noticed how trademarks for both Wind Waker and Phantom Hourglass were filed in Australia, suggesting that the two games could be part of some bigger package.

“I don’t know why, but I feel like it’s going to be like Mario 35th, with 3 Zelda games in a collection + BOTW2 at the end of the year,” he suggested on Twitter.

Additionally, IGN’s Adam Bankhurst predicted that February 18 could see the return of a Nintendo Direct alongside the announcement of a Zelda collection for Switch in March with BOTW 2, and a Switch Pro at the end of the year.

A Switch Pro has long been rumored, and just like how the original Zelda Breath of the Wild launched alongside the first Switch model, BOTW2 could very well be used to help sell the next version.

As for what else we could see at a potential Nintendo Direct in February or March, there is always the chance we get a look at the next Metroid Prime – or even Bayonetta 3.

Plus, there is a very strong chance that the next Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter is released in March, so announcing them at a Nintendo Direct could be a smart move. Especially if the next fighter happens to be Crash Bandicoot, who will finally see Crash 4: It’s About Time come to Switch on March 12.

As always, take all this news as just speculation, but the chances of a new Nintendo Direct happening seem to be increasing. We’ll have to see what the future holds.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends 1.58 update fixes broken Bloodhound tactical: Patch notes

Published: 10/Feb/2021 19:37 Updated: 10/Feb/2021 19:49

by Alan Bernal
Hunter’s Moon bloodhound apex legends
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

Respawn have released a new hotfix in Apex Legends that they’re hoping will fix Bloodhound’s Eye of the Allfather tactical ability along with errors relating to Explosive Holds among others.

Apex Legends has been bustling since the Season 8: Mayhem update added a new look to the beloved Kings Canyon map, along with new Legends, Fuse. But since the patch, Respawn’s studio has been keeping an eye on their game for any problems that may arise.

One such problem was a problem with the Technological Tracker whose scan ability wasn’t picking up the targets that it was meant to, and it’s been causing problems for Bloodhound players for a while.

Ever the vigilant developers, Respawn have been working to cut the problem at its root with the February 10 update in the game.

Bloodhound scan fix

bloodhound apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn targeted the bug with Bloodhound’s Eye of the Allfather tactical in the new patch.

The scan has been messing up a lot of Bloodhound players that are relying on its intel. From casual to ALGS games, the Eye of the Allfather tactical bug has been cropping up at the worst time for teams.

Evidently, if two different Bloodhounds used their scan, the players that one Eye of the Allfather registered would go undetected by any other one.

Obviously this would present a problem for games that have teams more tightly fitted in a fight, which has been happening in-game.

Hopefully, however the new patch will straighten out these problem to give the Recon Legend some much needed help in the Apex Games.

There’s more to unpack in the relatively small patch, so take a look at the notes below, courtesy of Respawn.

Apex Legends February 10 update patch notes

  • Players not being scanned by Bloodhound’s tactical if already scanned by a different Bloodhound’s tactical
  • Errors related to explosive holds on Kings Canyon
  • Various stability fixes
  • Re-enabled some dialogue that was wrongly disabled

This story is developing…