Nintendo Direct speculation mounts amid leaked Zelda trademarks for 35th anniversary

It has been well over a year since the last Nintendo Direct, but fans may not have much longer to wait if new information regarding The Legend of Zelda ends up panning out.

The Legend of Zelda series will be celebrating its 35th anniversary on February 21 to mark the release of the original Zelda game on the NES in 1986. Now, it seems likely that Nintendo has something special planned.

Similar to how the company marked Mario’s 35th anniversary, there have been some theories and rumors that Nintendo could be releasing a special Zelda collection, too.

Known insider ‘KeliosFR’ noticed how trademarks for both Wind Waker and Phantom Hourglass were filed in Australia, suggesting that the two games could be part of some bigger package.

Je sais pas pourquoi, mais je sens que ça va être comme Mario 35th, avec 3 jeux Zelda dans une collection + BOTW2 en fin d'année, à voir — Kelios (@KeliosFR) February 10, 2021

“I don’t know why, but I feel like it’s going to be like Mario 35th, with 3 Zelda games in a collection + BOTW2 at the end of the year,” he suggested on Twitter.

Additionally, IGN’s Adam Bankhurst predicted that February 18 could see the return of a Nintendo Direct alongside the announcement of a Zelda collection for Switch in March with BOTW 2, and a Switch Pro at the end of the year.

A Switch Pro has long been rumored, and just like how the original Zelda Breath of the Wild launched alongside the first Switch model, BOTW2 could very well be used to help sell the next version.

February 12: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

February 18: Nintendo Direct celebrating Zelda's 35th anniversary, which is the 21st. Zelda Collection for Switch in March, BOTW 2 for Holiday 2021 alongside Switch Pro. pic.twitter.com/gYU5gmjSMt — Adam Bankhurst (@AdamBankhurst) February 7, 2021

As for what else we could see at a potential Nintendo Direct in February or March, there is always the chance we get a look at the next Metroid Prime – or even Bayonetta 3.

Plus, there is a very strong chance that the next Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter is released in March, so announcing them at a Nintendo Direct could be a smart move. Especially if the next fighter happens to be Crash Bandicoot, who will finally see Crash 4: It’s About Time come to Switch on March 12.

As always, take all this news as just speculation, but the chances of a new Nintendo Direct happening seem to be increasing. We’ll have to see what the future holds.