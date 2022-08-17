New Xbox Game Pass October 2022 releases: Free games on console, PC & Cloud and everything leaving

With October rapidly approaching, new titles are being announced for the Xbox Game Pass October 2022 lineup. Here’s everything we know so far.

Microsoft’s subscription service is a way for gamers to explore a variety of fantastic categories without buying the game on its own. It’s ideal for anyone who wants to explore and broaden their horizons without paying for each game separately.

August 2022 saw a successful line-up with Two Point Campus, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Ghost Recon joining the fray of the platform. And September looks to be equally as promising, with the announcement of games like Outer Wilds and Grounded. Here’s everything we know of that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in October.

Contents

Microsoft The October line-up already has a plethora of fantastic games.

Xbox Game Pass October 2022 additions

Here are all the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in October so far. It’s expected that Microsoft will announce more as time goes on so be sure to check back regularly.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Console, PC, Cloud) – October 18

Persona 5: Royal (Console) – October 21

Scorn (Console) – October 21

High On Life (Console) – October 25

Signalis (Console) – October 27

Gunfire Reborn (Console) – TBD

Games Leaving Game Pass in October 2022

Unfortunately, Game Pass games do end up having to leave the service to make room for new additions. However, thankfully there are currently no games announced to be leaving Xbox Game Pass in October 2022.

This is likely to change so check back regularly to see if you need to finish that game before it goes.

When it comes to Game Pass addition announcements there is no real date or time we can expect to see them. Microsoft tends to announce them more in the opening days of October but they are predominantly announced through their Twitter so keep your eyes peeled there.

This page will be updated as soon as other additions are announced to be sure to check back soon. In the meantime, why not take a look at some of the best games on Xbox Game Pass or see what was added and taken away in August?