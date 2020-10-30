New Star Wars action game confirmed by EA Motive job listings - Dexerto

EA have confirmed a new Star Wars “action game” is in development, after sharing information about the upcoming title in job listings for their Motive Montreal studios.

Following the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, in November 2019, fans have been eager for EA to release another narrative action game within the hit franchise.

However, it has now been revealed that they will be returning to the Star Wars universe, after job listings were shared for Motive Studios, the developers behind Battlefront 2 and Squadrons.

EA confirms new Star Wars game is coming

Although Squadrons was just recently released on October 2, the developers are seemingly wasting no time before starting to work on their next title.

In the job posting for new Software Developers, the Montreal-based studio explained that they would be immediately working on the next Star Wars game, suggesting that it might already be in the early stages of development.

“The team is starting immediately on an upcoming Star Wars action game and will also be building original IP,” revealed the job posting on the EA site.

While there are no clues on just what to expect from this upcoming action game, many fans have suggested it might be a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or even the return to a classic title such as Force Unleashed.

However, we will just have to wait for more information on this “action game” until EA decides to officially announce the new title.

The listing also confirmed they will be working on new intellectual property (IP) alongside the new Star Wars game but, as expected, little was shared on what this might mean.

As of now, EA has yet to reveal a release date for the new Star Wars game but with development, seemingly, starting already, it will be a good sign for those waiting on the next release.