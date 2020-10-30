 New Star Wars action game confirmed by EA Motive job listings - Dexerto
New Star Wars action game confirmed by EA Motive job listings

Published: 30/Oct/2020 13:05

by Daniel Cleary
Jedi with a lightsaber
Respawn / EA

EA Star Wars

EA have confirmed a new Star Wars “action game” is in development, after sharing information about the upcoming title in job listings for their Motive Montreal studios.

Following the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, in November 2019, fans have been eager for EA to release another narrative action game within the hit franchise.

However, it has now been revealed that they will be returning to the Star Wars universe, after job listings were shared for Motive Studios, the developers behind Battlefront 2 and Squadrons.

Cal Kestis in Fallen Order
EA / Respawn
Another Star Wars action game has been revealed by EA.

EA confirms new Star Wars game is coming

Although Squadrons was just recently released on October 2, the developers are seemingly wasting no time before starting to work on their next title.

In the job posting for new Software Developers, the Montreal-based studio explained that they would be immediately working on the next Star Wars game, suggesting that it might already be in the early stages of development.

“The team is starting immediately on an upcoming Star Wars action game and will also be building original IP,” revealed the job posting on the EA site.

starkiller vs darth vader in force unleashed
LucasArts
Star Wars fans have been speculating about the upcoming EA title.

While there are no clues on just what to expect from this upcoming action game, many fans have suggested it might be a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or even the return to a classic title such as Force Unleashed.

However, we will just have to wait for more information on this “action game” until EA decides to officially announce the new title.

The listing also confirmed they will be working on new intellectual property (IP) alongside the new Star Wars game but, as expected, little was shared on what this might mean.

As of now, EA has yet to reveal a release date for the new Star Wars game but with development, seemingly, starting already, it will be a good sign for those waiting on the next release.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 11:50

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality 2 – 1 Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG 2 – 1 FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final Vitality vs BIG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 Complexity vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm