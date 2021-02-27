New Elder Scrolls 6 details could be revealed at rumored Microsoft event - Dexerto

Rumors of Microsoft holding a Bethesda-themed event in March continue to spread, and industry insiders have shared new speculation that Bethesda might use the showcase to reveal brand-new details about the highly anticipated Elder Scrolls 6.

In September 2020, Microsoft shocked the entire gaming industry when they announced their acquisition of ZeniMax Media — the parent company of Bethesda Softworks — for a whopping $7.5 billion.

Bethesda has been a staple of the gaming industry for decades as the publisher of blockbuster franchises like Doom, Fallout and The Elder Scrolls. The fact that their games now effectively belonged to Microsoft had huge implications for the world of gaming.

Half a year later, rumors are spreading that the deal is nearly complete. Sources are also speculating that Microsoft will hold an event to celebrate the acquisition and potentially reveal new information on Bethesda’s upcoming releases, including the Elder Scrolls 6.

While it remains unconfirmed whether or not the Bethesda celebration is actually occurring, it would be the perfect time and place for Microsoft and Xbox to flaunt their brand-new ownership of Bethesda’s IPs — including the next installment in the legendary Elder Scrolls franchise.

First introduced with the release of Arena in 1994, The Elder Scrolls has remained one of gaming’s most beloved franchises, particularly with its last three titles: Morrowind, Oblivion and Skyrim. Fans of the franchise have been desperate for news on TES6 since it was first teased back in 2018.

Although rumors indicate an update on the game will be included in the event, they remain unconfirmed. Even if new information is revealed no one can be sure of exactly how much will be shared, considering some insiders believe the next Elder Scrolls game won’t release until 2026.

In addition to The Elder Scrolls 6, it’s also rumored that the Microsoft event could include updates on other upcoming Bethesda titles like Starfield, a brand-new IP that was also announced in 2018 and has gotten no additional updates since then.

Until the rumored Xbox/Bethesda event occurs, fans of The Elder Scrolls will have to be content with enjoying TES Online and waiting for any official updates on the status of the acquisition and what Microsoft has planned for Bethesda moving forward.