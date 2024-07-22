Has a Bethesda employee accidentally leaked Elder Scrolls 6’s setting?

The wait for news on Elder Scrolls 6 has been agonizing, but eagle-eyed fans of the franchise think they’ve just discovered a potential leak on the sequel’s setting.

Elder Scrolls 6 was first revealed to the world six years ago in 2018 and since then, not much has been revealed about the game. Prospective players have had to make do with a slow trickle of information.

Deciphering potential details from job listings or carefully reading possible hints from Todd Howard are all Elder Scrolls 6 hopefuls have had to go on. Until now, that is.

Reddit user nitsuaztnarf has discovered what they believe is a serious leak that reveals the setting of Elder Scrolls 6. A Bethesda employee’s Pinterest feed is filled with inspirational images that point to Hammerfell playing a major role in the upcoming RPG.

The Pinterest feed itself is jam-packed with images of clothing and weaponry from cultures that are very reminiscent of the Redguard band found in Skyrim. As well as that, there are a number of images of desert locales and architecture that players have taken as further confirmation that Hammerfell will be the setting of Elder Scrolls 6.

“Hammerfell would be so f**king cool,” one user in the thread commented. “The Elder Scrolls 4 and 5 had a definite influence from the Lord of the Rings trilogy. I’m hoping The Elder Scrolls 6 is their answer to Dune and the Mandalorian,” another player replied.

The Pinterest feed also featured referential shots from Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptations. Since the Reddit thread and other posts referencing these images gained traction, the Pinterest account has been made private and fans have taken that as further evidence that their guesses about Elder Scrolls 6’s setting are correct.

Hammerfell has been the presumed setting of the Elder Scrolls 6 by players since its initial reveal. Of course, nothing has been officially confirmed by Bethesda as of yet so all of this speculation should be taken with a boulder-sized grain of salt.