Naraka Bladepoint servers down? Server status, maintenance & outage updates

Are the Naraka Bladepoint servers down? Well, you can find out the answer to this question with our handy server status hub.

With the recent news that Naraka Bladepoint has gone free to play, many PC, Xbox, and PlayStation gamers have been downloading the BR. With its melee-focused combat and unique character abilities, Naraka Bladepoint certainly aims to deliver some exhilarating gameplay.

However, like most live service games, there can be times when Naraka Bladepoint servers can go down. This can be for a multitude of different reasons, so if you’re wondering why you can’t access the game, then our Naraka Bladepoint server hub has everything you need to know.

Are Naraka Bladepoint servers down?

24 Entertainment Naraka Bladepoint servers sometimes go down.

The Naraka Bladepoint servers are currently up and running across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. However, technical issues were previously reported on July 14, 2023. This stopped PS5 users from accessing the server.

Fortunately, the developers have since fixed this problem, and now all platforms can log in and play the game. If you’re still encountering issues, then be sure to check your internet connection and see if the problem exists on your end.

Should your internet connection be stable and you still can’t gain access to the game, then head over to the official Naraka Bladepoint help center.

Naraka Bladepoint server status

24 Entertainment When the servers are up, you can take down the enemy with this awesome bow.

To stay up-to-date on the Naraka Bladepoint server status, be sure to bookmark this article and check back here if you have any issues. Additionally, you can also head over to the game’s official Twitter, to receive real-time updates on the current server status or known issues.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Naraka Bladepoint server status and server maintenance. Make sure you check out our Naraka Bladepoint page for all the latest news and updates.