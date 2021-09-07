Naraka: Bladepoint features seven unique characters that can be mastered, but which ones are the best?

Naraka: Bladepoint is home to some incredibly powerful combatants, with each character having their very own strengths and weaknesses. However, just like all hero-based battle royale titles, there are a few that stand above the rest.

While choosing the best Naraka: Bladepoint characters won’t instantly improve your skills on the battlefield, they will enhance your chances of securing that all-important victory.

Whether you’re looking to dive into the melee-based BR for the first time or just looking for a new character to play, then you’ll want to know which hero takes the top spot.

Naraka Bladepoint character tier list: Best heroes ranked

7. Temulch

Telmuch uses his inner power to summon wind-based attacks, which he uses to displace and damage his foes. Zephyr Wisp sees Temulch leap into the air, summoning three Zephyr Wisp Wards.

These projectiles can then be hurled at his enemies and block incoming projectiles. Unlike other skills, Temulch can also use his Zephyrs when under attack. This is particularly useful when you need to make a quick getaway or poke a low-health enemy.

Lastly, Zephyr Prison unleashes a tornado that slows all foes and blocks projectiles. While this ultimate may not have the same kill potential as Naraka’s top picks, it has great zoning potential.

6. Viper Ning

Viper Ning’s kit is tailored around controlling the battlefield with deadly CC abilities that stop her foes dead in their tracks. The Blind Blademaster’s skill, Yushan Enigma, unleashes a blast of energy that knocks back nearby enemies and disrupts charge attacks.

This skill is very useful when you wish to interrupt enemy combos or escape a particularly tricky fight. Viper Ning’s ultimate, Twilight Crimson, summons the God of Yin’s eye, which marks all nearby enemies and stuns them after five seconds.

While the Blind Blademaster can’t attack during her ult’s casting, those unfortunate enough to get caught by this ability can’t move for five seconds. This gives Viper Ning the perfect opportunity to either make a swift escape or eliminate any threats.

5. Tarka Ji

Tarka Ji has an insatiable thirst for alcohol and relentless hunger for freedom – in fact, the Loyal Drunk channels this carefree spirit into his fighting style. His skill, Inner Fire, sees Tarka Ji enter a defensive stance.

During this state, the indomitable hero can block any melee attack and even counter his enemy’s slashes, stripping them of their armor and health. Tarka Ji’s ultimate, Blackout, imbues the drunken hero with fiery energy.

Not only does this ult increase Tarka Ji’s movement speed, but it also blocks ranged projectiles and burns his rivals. Being able to either chase down a low health foe or quickly reposition is always important in Naraka: Bladepoint.

4. Kurumi

Kurumi is Naraka: Bladepoints archetypal healer. Her skill, Binding Prayer, allows the life-saving hero to link up with a nearby teammate and continuously heal them. She can also use this skill to teleport to an ally, giving her great mobility options.

The supportive hero’s ultimate, Sacred Circle, sees Kurumi unleash a large healing circle that both heals and cleanses allies every second. Whether you plan on playing solos or in a group, Kurumi is a great pick that will enable you to keep on fighting long after your healing resources have run dry.

3. Tianhai

At a first glance, Tianhai may look like a relatively ordinary character but this humble monk is hiding an incredibly powerful secret. His skill, Divine Bell, enables Tianhai to resist physical attacks and block incoming projectiles, which is great if you find yourself getting constantly stunlocked by enemy combos.

While Divine Bell can greatly disrupt the flow of any battle, it’s his terrifying ultimate that can quickly overpower even the best players. Titan’s Call enables the humble monk to transform into a monolithic giant, granting him the power to both grab and pulverize his enemies.

Once Tianhai transforms into this mighty beast, there is often very little you can do. Instead, it’s best to tuck tail and run for the hills until his ultimate wears off. This is especially true if you wish to avoid becoming the titan’s tea!

2. Yoto Hime

Yoto Hime is another popular character that has dominated Naraka: Bladepoint’s arena since release. This bloodthirsty warrior is armed with a gigantic demonic blade, which has both incredible range and damage.

This oversized sword is used in Yoto Hime’s Spirit Slash – a skill that enables her to unleash a spinning blade that both blocks incoming projectiles and damages those that stray near. Spirit Slash also allows Yoto Hime to teleport towards the spinning blade, making it a great gap closer, escape tool, and a deadly part of a combo.

Should you find yourself needing to take down a fearsome enemy, then Yoto Hime’s Ominous Blade will give you the edge needed to turn the tide. This ultimate unleashes three deadly strikes that have both huge amounts of reach and lethality, giving you the tools needed to clutch a victory.

1. Matari

If you’re looking for a character that has plenty of mobility, then look no further than Matari. This swift assassin can duck in out of combat with her skill, Silent Flutter, making her insanely difficult to deal with.

Find yourself on the losing side of a battle? Simply reset the fight, heal up and rejoin the skirmish on your own terms. If that wasn’t tantalizing enough, Matari’s ultimate, Unseen Wings, enables her to enter stealth, which makes her tricky to see.

Having the ability to both creep up on your unsuspecting foe and refresh the cooldown of your teleports is incredibly powerful, particularly in final circles.

While Matari may not have any skills that increase her DPS, her ability to take fights on her own terms and escape combos is what makes her such a powerhouse.

So, there you have it, the best Naraka: Bladepoint character ranked. Make sure you give each character a go to find out which one suits your playstyle!