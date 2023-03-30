John Cena is coming to PGA Tour 2K23 – And you can see him!

PGA Tour 2K23 adds to its stacked roster, announcing WWE legend John Cena as a playable character.

In the fall of 2022, 2K’s two-year golf project, PGA Tour 2K23, came to life and put a forgotten series back on the map. 2K dipped into its vast catalog of NBA talent from NBA 2K23, adding avid golfers Michael Jordan and Steph Curry into the game as playable characters.

Basketball and golf aren’t the only 2K sports titles. WWE 2K23 launched on March 14, and “near perfect” gameplay and “captivating” presentation led to Dexerto giving the series entry a near-perfect review.

WWE 2K23 cover athlete John Cena recently made a long-awaited return to the WWE, building up to his Wrestlemania match on April 1 against Austin Theory. Coinciding with the superstar’s return to the ring, John Cena is making an appearance on the links.

2K adds John Cena to PGA Tour 2K23

2K Games John Cena is the cover athlete of WWE 2K23.

On March 30, 2K announced John Cena is getting added to PGA Tour 2K23 as a playable character. The free update goes live on April 7, also including former World No. 1 Nelly Korda as a playable character, the Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Pinehurst No. 2, Eastside Golf gear, Barstool Sports Fore Play Podcast golfers, and more.

2K paid homage to Cena’s DC superhero, Peacemaker, by giving the WWE superstar a red and blue polo shirt and a silver hat.

As for in-game stats, 2K supercharged the WWE superstar. Cena has a perfect 100 power rating, 95 transition, and 90 lie range.

PGA Tour 2K23 will be free on Xbox platforms from April 6 through April 9 and on Steam from April 6 to April 10, perfectly lining up with Cena’s introduction and the Master’s Tournament.