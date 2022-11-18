MoistCritikal gives his review for God of War Ragnarok

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

In a video review, Twitch streamer and YouTuber MoistCritikal gave high praise to Santa Monica Studio’s God of War Ragnarok.

Many may recall that MoistCritikal adored the long-running franchise’s 2018 entry. Of course, the content creator wasn’t alone in this regard.

The God of War revival on PS4 raked in numerous Game of the Year awards in 2018 and remains among the best-reviewed games of the last console generation.

Since its release earlier this month, many have argued that Ragnarok deserves just as many accolades. How it will fare as the GOTY conversation persists is anyone’s guess. But it seems to sit high on the list of 2022 favorites for MoistCritikal.

MoistCritikal shares his opinion on God of War Ragnarok

In a nearly 10-minute YouTube video, MoistCritikal relays his thoughts on Kratos’ and Atreus’ latest adventure.

The YouTuber’s quick to say Ragnarok features “some of the best writing in all of gaming.” He also shares his belief that the performances count among the medium’s best, right alongside the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2.

God of War Ragnarok’s enemy variety gets its fair share of kudos as well, with MoistCritikal noting that one of his biggest complaints with 2018 was shortcomings in this regard.

Combat improvements, along with the fighting system’s more in-depth gameplay mechanics, garnered brownie points from the YouTuber, too.

The YouTuber by no means thinks the game is perfect, however. Like countless others, MoistCritikal strongly dislikes the “backseat gaming” that some of the companion AI characters deliver during puzzles and exploration.

He especially laments how partner characters explain puzzle solutions before the player even gets a chance to properly see the puzzle for themselves. To MoistCritikal, this is by far God of War Ragnarok’s weakest link.

At the end of the video, the streamer awards the newest God of War a “very strong” 95 percent on the Moist Meter.