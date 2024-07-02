Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster: Release date, editions, features, more

Frank West is primed for a return in Capcom’s revival of the classic Dead Rising game, with a polished lick of paint and many improved features.

Capcom teased Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster on June 26, 2024, with an extended first look the following week on July 1. The enhanced remaster, which resembles a full-blown remake, brings us back to Willamette Mall with new visuals and improved gameplay features.

After nearly eight years since the last entry in the series, Capcom is finally ready to return to the Dead Rising universe and the story of Frank West once more.

Zombie fanatics can expect to play Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster when the game releases digitally for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on September 19, 2024. The release date was revealed during Capcom Next on July 1st, 2024.

There is also a physical edition releasing in November, but this version does not have a set release date yet.

As fans of the series may know, September 19 is a significant date in the franchise as that is the same time as the first game is set.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster editions & pre-order bonus

The standard edition of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is priced at $49.99, which will get you a copy of the game.

For those who can splash a little extra cash, Capcom is also releasing Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Digital Deluxe edition for $59.99. In addition to the base game, this edition nets you five DLC packs:

Costumes & BGM: Willamette Parkview Mall Pack

Costumes & BGM: Resident Evil Heroes Pack

Costumes & BGM: Resident Evil Villains Pack

Costumes & BGM: Mega Man Pack

Costumes & BGM: Capcom Fighters Pack

These DLC packs provide new costumes for Frank to wear as well as extra music that can be played during gameplay.

Pre-ordering the game will also give you the Costumes & BGM: Dead Rising Original Pack. This DLC features a classic Frank West 2006 costume, Chuck Greene costume, and Willamette Parkview Mall Bee costume alongside three BGM tracks.





Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster features

Despite Capcom officially titling it as a remaster, the game has been remade in the developer’s proprietary RE Engine. This means better detail with character designs, environment, and items, as well as increased performance. The game is targeting a benchmark of 4k60fps on all platforms.

In addition to the improved graphics, new quality-of-life and accessibility features are also being added. This includes full voice acting for all characters, an autosave feature, and the ability to move while aiming a weapon.

The controls are also being modernized, which was a huge criticism of the original 2006 release.

Despite these changes, Capcom is keen to keep the remaster as close to the original as possible. This means aspects of the game such as the original animations and missions have been preserved, with very few changes made to them.

The layout of the mall also remains largely unchanged, with a few exceptions where it makes sense such as adding stairs to the rooftop air duct area.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster comparison images

Here are a few comparison images between Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster and the 2006 original release.

















Is TJ Rotolo in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster?

TJ Rotolo, who voiced Frank in the original Dead Rising game, is not reprising his role in Deluxe Remaster.

This is not the first time Frank has been recast in the Dead Rising series. While TJ Rotolo voiced him in Dead Rising, Case West, and Off The Record, he was replaced by Ty Olsson in Dead Rising 4. This was seen as a very controversial choice at the time due to the popularity of Rotolo’s performance.

In the trailer footage released so far, Frank can be heard speaking some dialogue that doesn’t sound like Olsson’s delivery. The identity of the actor playing him is currently unconfirmed.

