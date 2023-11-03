Silent Hill could be getting more remakes according to Konami

At least one Silent Hill remake is confirmed to be in development, but more could be on the way, based on a statement made in Konami’s Q2 financial report.

Konami announced in 2022 that Bloober Team is developing a Silent Hill 2 remake, marking the return of one of the most beloved horror games of all time and a revival of a franchise that had been dormant for over a decade.

Alongside the Silent Hill 2 reveal, Konami also announced three new entries in the series: Silent Hill f, Silent Hill: Townfall, and the recently released Silent Hill: Ascension. These use the Silent Hill setting but have distinct stories from the existing games.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To date, Konami has only announced that the Silent Hill 2 remake is in development, but more of the older entries could be revived for modern systems in the future.

Konami

Konami mentioned Silent Hill “remakes” in the works

In Konami’s Q2 financial earnings report, published on November 2 it was stated that Silent Hill “remakes” were being planned.

Along with confirming they are working “diligently” on Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, Konami states they are also working on “remakes and completely new entries in the Silent Hill series, which gained popularity as a psychological horror game.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The first Silent Hill has been reimagined before, but it has never seen a full remake, and that feels like a natural progression once the Silent Hill 2 remake has been released. Silent Hill 3 could be next, as it’s a direct continuation of the events of the first game in the series.

Article continues after ad

Silent Hill 4: The Room is also a prime candidate for a remake, considering how many of its faults were on a technical level, especially its combat system. Silent Hill 4: The Room has earned a cult following over the years, and a remake that fixes its lingering issues could help it find a brand new audience.

Article continues after ad

There are numerous Silent Hill spin-off titles, but most of these didn’t do well in terms of sales or critical reception. As such, they’re way back in the queue regarding remakes. Konami is more likely to tackle the mainline entries or make whole Silent Hill games.

Article continues after ad

The Silent Hill series is being revived in a big way, with titles like Silent Hill f looking especially impressive. If the Silent Hill 2 remake performs well, then it will hopefully open the door for more returns to the haunted town, as some of the older entries could use a revamp on modern platforms.