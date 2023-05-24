Marathon is the new game from Destiny creators Bungie

Bungie surprised Destiny fans by announcing the revival of a classic sci-fi shooter, Marathon, at the 2023 PlayStation Showcase.

Bungie established its legendary reputation by creating Halo: Combat evolved as a launch title for the original Xbox. The development team then split from Microsoft, relinquished its control over the Halo franchise, and embarked on its ambitious project.

Destiny took over gaming in 2014, and the sequel built off a strong foundation. Destiny 2 still boasts an incredibly strong fan base and regularly receives updates.

Before Destiny and even Halo, Bungie released Marathon in 1994; a first-person shooter that would go on to be a trilogy.

Marathon announced at 2023 PlayStation Showcase

Bungie announced Marathon, a sci-fi PVP extraction shooter, at the 2023 PlayStation Showcase. The game takes place on a planet where 30,000 people mysteriously disappeared without a trace.

The developers briefly described what fans could expect on the game’s website. “you are a runner, venturing into the unknown in a fight for fame… and infamy. Who among you will write their names across the stars?

Marathon is currently in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox series x/s, and pc with full cross-play and cross-save.

We don’t have a timetable for a release, but we will provide an update when we learn more about the project.