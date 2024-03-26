Will Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero be on Nintendo Switch?

Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero marks the return of the beloved fighting franchise, but will the game be released on the Nintendo Switch?

The beloved Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi franchise is set to finally return after over a decade. Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero bringing back the classic franchise with overhauled graphics, characters, and more for gamers.

Sparkling Zero already has a confirmed story mode, multiplayer features, and more. This upcoming release is shaping up to be a big launch for Bandai Namco and for the Dragon Ball universe as a whole.

For Nintendo Switch users wanting to know if they’ll be able to play Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero on the handheld platform, continue reading to find out all the details.

Article continues after ad

Will there be a Nintendo Switch port of Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero?

Bandai Namco has no plans to release Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero on the Nintendo Switch at the time of writing.

However, that’s not to say a Switch port is completely out of the question. After all, the previous Budokai Tenkaichi did release on the Nintendo Switch.

Article continues after ad

Given this, be sure to check back in with this article regularly as we update it with all the latest Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero Nintendo Switch release news and updates.