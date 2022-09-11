Masahiro Sakurai reveals Silver YouTube Play Button following new channel’s success

Following the launch of his own YouTube channel, game director Masahiro Sakurai revealed his Silver YouTube Play Button.

Many video game fans likely know Masahiro Sakurai as the creator of massive Nintendo properties like Super Smash Bros. and Kirby.

As a veteran in the industry for well over three decades now, Sakurai has a wealth of knowledge to offer players with his new YouTube channel: Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games.

Now, after just over two weeks on the platform Sakurai has already reached a major milestone and shared his Silver YouTube Play Button on Twitter.

Sakurai celebrates his new YouTube channel

Sakurai shared a simple tweet on his Twitter account that showed his Silver Play Button plague on stainless steel stand, with Kirby posing next to it.

The caption of the tweet simply said “Quick!!!,” which is certainly true as Sakurai posted his introduction video on August 23, 2022.

Within a week of his channel’s launch, fans flooded the game creator’s channels with subscriptions, adding a combined total of over 700,000 subscribers between his English and Japanese channels.

At the time of writing, his Japanese YouTube channel sits at 385,000 subscribers while his English channel has 446,000.

The channel has featured consistent uploads, with 11 videos detailing different aspects of game design and development.

Some of the most popular videos include the importance of stopping for big moments and impact in video games, the importance of frame rates, as well as the pitfalls of input lag.

While some fans may not be very interested in the nitty-gritty details surrounding game development, Sakurai’s videos use helpful graphics and simple terms to really break down the information.

Hopefully, Sakurai is able to keep his newfound YouTube success going so he can show off his Golden Play Button someday soon.