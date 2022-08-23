Sakurai teases next Smash Bros project after posting final Smash Ultimate screenshot

Super Smash Bros franchise creator Masahiro Sakurai has teased the next Smash Bros project after posting his final daily Smash Ultimate screenshot on Twitter.

Since 1999, Masahiro Sakurai’s Super Smash Bros franchise has released a string of acclaimed brawlers. Not only did the Kirby creator help re-define the fighting genre as we know it, but he ushered in an era of unforgettable competitive tournaments.

The latest entry in the franchise, Super Smash Bros Ultimate was released in 2018 for the Nintendo Switch.

After recently adding Kingdom Hearts fan-favourite Sora into the game as a DLC fighter, Sakurai has begun looking forward to the franchise’s future.

Smash Bros creator claims they are “starting something new” amid new Smash project tease

On August 23, Smash Bros and Kirby franchise creator Masahiro Sakurai announced that he would be concluding his daily posts of Smash Ultimate screenshots. Sakurai wrote: “This concludes the daily Smash Ultimate screens I’ve been posting since Dec. 2019.”

Sakurai thanked new and long-time fans for their “support” since 2019, before suggesting a fresh project is on the horizon.

“However… I’ve been thinking about starting something new,” he teased.

While the Smash Bros creator didn’t specify what the project could be, Sakurai did mention that “this time it won’t be daily, though.”

“Check back around this time tomorrow [August 24, 2022] for more info,” added Sakurai.

Though it is more likely this project will be related to the Smash Ultimate community, it is possible that Sakurai could be beginning to let players in on what the next game entails.

Regardless, players have already begun to show their appreciation for Sakurai’s long-running screenshot project in the comments. Composer Yuzo Koshiro said that Sakurai “lived everyone’s dream of seeing many game characters getting together and telling amazing stories.”

Another user, @IAmMrMidKnight, expressed his admiration: “Thank you for all of the snapshots, Sakurai. I’m gonna miss posting my snapshots on yours while showing others mine. What a ride it’s been.”