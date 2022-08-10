Reggie Fils-Aimé blames Nintendo for humiliating Smash Bros loss to Hungrybox

During a recent book signing, former President of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aimé explained his 2015 loss to Hungrybox in Smash Bros. at the Nintendo World Championships.

Former COO and President of Nintendo of America has been quite busy since retiring from the games industry, recently releasing his first book focused on business and leadership.

Of course, Nintendo fans still bombard the former company leader with questions relating to his many iconic moments and memes while at Nintendo.

Fils-Aimé recently opened up about his time publicly battling — and getting thoroughly beaten —by professional Smash player Hungrybox, blaming Nintendo Treehouse for his loss.

Reggie Fils-Aimé blames Nintendo for loss to Hungrybox

Reggie shocked fans in 2015 after challenging professional Smash Bros. Melee player Hungrybox to a public match.

Fils-Aimé recounted the experience during a book signing after one fan made a tongue-in-cheek comment about the fight, which Reggie laughed off before launching into his story.

He explained how Hungrybox challenged him to play on stage after a live Smash Bros. tournament hosted by Nintendo, with Reggie refusing the challenge there, but setting up another one for the upcoming release of Smash Bros. for Wii U.

The former Nintendo president then explained that he went to Nintendo Treehouse — Nintendo’s in-house product management and quality assurance team — to ask for help to prepare for the fight weeks in advance.

He approached the Treehouse team and asked “Ya know, isn’t about time for you to give me some tips and tricks for how I can manage this situation?”

Unfortunately for Fils-Aimé, the Treehouse team saw the writing on the wall and responded “No. He’s just gonna wipe the floor with you. There’s nothing we can do. Just let it happen.”

The businessman also credited part of his poor performance to the controller mix-up that happened at the event, claiming he wasn’t prepared to use a Gamecube controller to play Smash.

Fils-Aimé concluded his story lightheartedly admitting that “Hungrybox embarrassed me — quite rightly — after I had picked on him the year before.”