Sakurai defends “washed up” video game creators who leave industry

Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai has come to the defense of “washed up” video game creators who don’t make what fans want to see anymore.

The video game industry is massive, yet a few iconic figures are famous in their own right. Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai is one such person whose influence was key in bringing together the biggest video game characters into one series.

Some figures become famous in the video game industry only to leave and pursue other interests. EarthBound/Mother series creator Shigesato Itoi made some of the most beloved games of all time, but they are just as famous in Japan for their writing and merch company.

Video game fans are passionate, and many wonder what happened to those who made the title they love. While some remain at their posts and continue to make games, others seemingly vanish from the face of the Earth.

Nintendo

Sakurai defends creators who leave the video game industry to pursue other interests

In the latest episode of the Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games YouTube channel, Sakurai defends the creators who have chosen to leave the video game industry, asking fans not to write them off as “washed up” or “finished,” as they could simply have decided to follow a different dream.

“Plenty of these people have gone on to become quite successful in different fields,” Sakurai said, “Even if they’re out of the public eye, in many cases, they’ve gone on to find fulfilling work somewhere else.”

Video game veterans vanishing is more common in Japan, where creator privacy is respected among fans and the press. This is why some people, like Castlevania creator Hitoshi Akamatsu, have managed to leave gaming behind and pursue other ventures despite their influence on the industry.

Sakurai also referred to himself in the piece as semi-retired, following years of working on the Super Smash Bros. series. While he confirmed that he’s still working on games, his YouTube channel is also like a new career to him.

Ultimately, video game creators are as free to explore their career options as everyone else, and Sakurai should be applauded for defending them. Not everyone gets to be a superstar developer, nor should anyone be shamed for moving onto a different path, even if they don’t make the things that fans want anymore.

