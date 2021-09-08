Marvel’s Avengers reveals updated roadmap, Spider-Man and new raid

Marvel’s Avengers is gearing up to release a ton of content towards the tail-end of 2021 and beyond, and one of the most beloved characters within the MCU is coming to the game sometime in the near future!

Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avenger’s was one of the more ambitious releases back in 2020, and it paid homage to other looter shooters such as Destiny 2, with its wide array of content for players to dive into.

With a limited cast of MCU characters initially, the game now bolsters ones such as Black Panther, and fans are eager to test out new ones with future updates.

Advertisement

Well, the wait is narrowing down, as they’ve revealed an updated roadmap that should give players a general idea of when some of the new content is coming to the game.

Marvel’s Avengers reveals an updated roadmap for 2021 and beyond

Roadmaps are common within gaming, as it gives players insight into some of the content they’ll be able to look forward to in the coming months, and they seemingly aren’t slacking with some of the content in-store for players.

One of the glaring points that were revealed is the arrival of Spider-Man sometime within the later portions of the year. For those who don’t know, Spider-Man has been rumored for quite some time now, and fans were getting skeptical if our friendly neighborhood super-hero would arrive at all this year.

Advertisement

However, Square Enix have noted that “there will be a new playable Hero with a Hero Event starring Spider-Man in 2021.” But, one of the cavities for Spider-Man being released, is that he’ll only be released on PlayStation consoles.

New raids, free outfits, and more

Along with the arrival of Spider-Man, Square Enix is also adding a flurry of new content for players to dive into. This comes in the form of a new raid, which will be arriving around the same time as Spider-Man will be releasing.

Read More: Everything we know about Guardians of the Galaxy

During this raid, players will be able to encounter Klaw, so it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out when it releases.

Advertisement

One of the final additions outlined in the roadmap are some free anniversary maps coming for players. We’ll be able to snag a free Iron Man and Thor one in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled for more news on this!