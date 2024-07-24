Marvel Rivals players are already bashing Overwatch 2’s “embarrassing” cosmetics

Marvel Rivals’ closed beta has only just begun yet players jumping into the new hero shooter are already bashing Overwatch 2’s cosmetic offerings when comparing the games.

The beta for the highly anticipated Marvel Rivals has finally launched and players lucky enough to be invited have gotten their hands on NetEase’s new hero shooter.

As the name implies, Marvel Rivals sees iconic characters from across the MCU and beyond take to the battlefield, offering a 6v6 hero shooter experience like many other attempts in the genre before it.

As a free-to-play title, Marvel Rivals offers various cosmetics like skins and some of them are causing players to turn their heads to Overwatch 2, criticizing Blizzard’s game in the process.

Marvel Rivals players have taken aim at highlight intros in particular, comparing what they’re like in the new NetEase title with Blizzard’s Overwatch 2. For those unaware, a highlight intro in Overwatch 2 or MVP in Marvel Rivals is a little animation that plays out before a highlight clip plays at the end of a match.

This animation often features the character that was being played at the time, alongside smaller details about their behavior and personality traits.

Twitter user jayjaybeastie put several of these together to compare one another, and the stark contrast has since gone viral on social media.

“This is genuinely embarrassing Blizzard” they called out.

Blizzard Overwatch 2’s highlight intros have come under scrutiny thanks to the beta release of Marvel Rivals.

Others quickly chimed in with their own takes, many of whom were frustrated that Blizzard’s quality had seemingly dipped.

“The Transformers collab showed that they’re capable of making good highlight intros so it’s kinda baffling to me that they just don’t do that,” one user argued. “The Mei one is so bad that it’s funny.” another replied.

Meanwhile, some defended Overwatch, saying that the user was “cherry-picking” bad highlight intros.

“This really isn’t a fair comparison these highlight intros are more toned down than others. A lot of characters have amazing highlight intros,” they fired back.