Logan Paul, Machine Gun Kelly & RVD headline latest WWE 2K22 DLC

Andrew Highton . 1 hour ago

WWE 2K22’s final DLC pack is lacing up its boots to welcome Machine Gun Kelly, Logan Paul, Rob Van Dam, and many others to the wrestling simulation game.

Since its release, WWE 2K22 has had several content-rich DLC packs for players to acquire and fill their game with even combatants.

In our review, we praised the game’s large roster, and now the fifth, and final, DLC pack has been announced by 2K and will bring some A-list stars in Logan Paul and Machine Gun Kelly, along with bonafide WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam.

WWE 2K welcomes “The Whole Dam Pack” DLC

2K/WWE

The two celebrity additions should come as no surprise to WWE fans as music artist Machine Gun Kelly has made various appearances on WWE TV previously and served as WWE 2K22’s Executive Soundtrack Producer.

Whereas social media personality Logan Paul has become a household name in recent years with the renowned YouTuber attaining a successful boxing career, competing at Wrestlemania 38, and has even secured himself an official WWE contract.

The final marquee name for The Whole Dam Pack is the inspiration behind its name – Rob Van Dam. The star’s flexibility, ferocity, and laid-back charisma made “The Whole f’n show” a fan favorite across various promotions for many decades and now the superstar is set for a WWE 2K22 appearance.

2K also had this to say about the DLC: “Rounding out the pack and making their WWE 2K franchise debuts are the loud-mouthed LA Knight, WWE’s first-ever female Chinese Superstar Xia Li, the towering Commander Azeez and the carefree “Warrior of the Sun” Sarray.”

They also point out that: “The Whole Dam Pack is available for individual purchase, while the full set of DLC packs is included with the Season Pass, Deluxe Edition, and nWo 4-Life Digital Edition of WWE 2K22.“

WWE 2K22 players will be able to grab the game’s The Whole Dam Pack DLC right now on applicable platforms.