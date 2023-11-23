LEGO Star Wars Baby Yoda hits lowest-ever price for Black Friday

Whether you call him Grogu or Baby Yoda you cannot deny the amazing deal Amazon is offering on the LEGO Star Wars The Child set for Black Friday.

As Star Wars continues to grace our home screens on Disney+ with films and shows featuring the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu across the galaxy, let’s look at what LEGO has available for all of us wannabe Mandalorians.

While Ahsoka takes over the spotlight on Disney+, Grogu takes over Walmart with a remarkably low price offer on the LEGO Star Wars The Child set.

Save on LEGO Star Wars The Child with Walmart

Walmart offers a massive 50% off, bringing the price to $45.00 on the LEGO Star Wars The Child set. Fans should take advantage of this deal to get their own Baby Yoda, AKA Grogu.

Veteran Star Wars fans and young newcomers will love this LEGO set as a gift this holiday season. Fans looking for something bigger may want to consider a set in the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series line.

The LEGO Star Wars Child set contains 1,073 pieces that make up the most adorable Star Wars character since BB-8, and it comes with a small Grogu minifigure and a plaque containing what little information we know about Baby Yoda.

The LEGO Star Wars The Child set features articulation in his arms, hands, head, and ears. This allows you to pose him to replicate any of his cute expressions seen in The Mandalorian. Be wary of him eating any LEGO frogs in your collection.

If you’re looking for more savings on LEGO this holiday season, check out our Black Friday LEGO deals hub for the best prices from selected retailers.

