Knights of the Old Republic remake may not be delayed after all

The latest financial report from Embracer Group suggests rumors about a delay for the Star Wars: KOTOR remake were inaccurate.

Announced during a PlayStation showcase in September 2021, the Knights of the Old Republic remake sits high on many most-anticipated games lists.

Late last month, however, reports of an indefinite delay hit the web, with Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier claiming that developer Aspyr Media let go of two directors and placed the project on hold.

Neither Aspyr nor its parent company, Embracer Group, commented on the rumor. Yet, new details from the latter may offer some semblance of an explanation.

Embracer Group’s most recent financial report detailed a bevy of its latest acquisitions, which include Limited Run Games and Tripwire Interactive. The results also hinted at internal changes regarding an unnamed AAA project.

As relayed by Wccftech, Embracer shared the following:

“One of the Group’s AAA projects has transitioned to another studio within the Group. This was done to ensure the quality bar is where we need it to be for the title. We are not expecting any material delays for the title based on this transition.”

Aspyr and KOTOR don’t specifically receive mention in the above quote, though talk of a developer shakeup could relate to the aforementioned issues reported by Bloomberg. If so, it’s possible the KOTOR remake won’t be internally delayed.

This is mere speculation, though. Those looking forward to Knights of the Old Republic’s return would do well to take the above with a grain of salt.

Embracer Group has shared very little about the remake project since its unveiling last year. At the time of writing, there’s no telling when more details will finally surface.

The Knights of the Old Republic remake is in development for PC and PS5.