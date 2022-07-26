Star Wars: KOTOR remake delayed indefinitely

Josh Tyler . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

The remake of the classic RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (or KOTOR) has been delayed indefinitely.

Star Wars and gaming fans alike were thrilled when they learned that a graphical update to the classic PS2 game was in the works.

Announced back in 2021, the KOTOR remake was set to debut on the PlayStation 5 as a complete rebuild of the original, though no release date was ever confirmed.

According to a new report, though, that release date may never come.

According to a report from Jason Schreier, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic’s remake has been “indefinitely delayed.”

Schreier notes that the delay is due to the fact that the game’s developer, Aspyr, fired two directors and now needs time to determine what are the next steps for the KOTOR remake.

This news is obviously not going to sit well with fans who were anticipating the chance to revisit planets like Dantooine, Korriban, or Ord Mantell.

KOTOR was one of the most widely-acclaimed games of the early 2000s and still has many fans who are pining for an excuse to revisit the game’s expansion of the Star Wars world.

And many fans responded to Schreier’s tweet with exasperation and despair. Others, who were too young to play KOTOR when it first released, were disappointed to learn they might not get to play the game at all.

Although the news is unfortunate for Star Wars fans and gamers, there is still hope that Aspyr will get the remake back on track quickly.

We will update if there is any additional news about the KOTOR remake.